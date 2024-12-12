FBI Director Christopher Wray says he will resign at the end of President Biden's term
FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Wednesday that he will resign next month at the end of President Joe Biden's term.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments likening Kamala Harris's election loss to an attack on women's rights and progress earned him criticism from the country's premiers and from American billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday.
Bill Clinton weighed in on whether he believes President Joe Biden should preemptively pardon his wife Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump’s re-taking office in January during his Wednesday sit down on .The View Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton whether he thinks Hillary Clinton should receive a pardon, especially following threats to further investigate her from Trump’s pick for the head of the FBI, Kash Patel. “They got a problem with her because,” Clinton began, laughing, “first, she didn’t do an
The president-elect's son congratulated Guilfoyle after he was apparently pictured holding hands with another woman.
The president said he "learned something" from the president-elect.
Premier Doug Ford says Ontario could cut off energy to the U.S. if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on a threat to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.Ford told reporters at Queen's Park that federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will put together a list of items upon which Canada could impose retaliatory tariffs and so will the Ontario government."We will go to the full extent depending how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michiga
President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling him a "governor" and referring to Canada as a "great state" — another suggestion by the incoming president that this country should be part of the United States.Trump apparently joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that if the U.S. is going to run up lopsided trade deficits with Canada, it m
The former Trump White House communications director resigned in 2020 but vowed Monday to celebrate him on "The View" if he kept one particular promise.
The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. "He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website.
Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday that Ukraine had struck a military airfield on the Azov Sea with six U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles, a move that could prompt Moscow to launch another experimental intermediate-range hypersonic missile at Ukraine. Russia's defence ministry said two of the missiles fired by Ukraine were shot down by a Pantsir missile defence system and the rest were destroyed by electronic warfare.
President-elect Trump and those in his circle may have some ground to make up compared to former White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci when it comes to earning trust related to medical information, according to a new survey. The latest poll from Axios/Ipsos American Health Index shows that 45 percent of Americans say they either…
The former-and-future president didn't elaborate on who he thought should get a monument, so people on social media made their own nominations.
The Russian leader is suddenly very much in favour of "adherence to international law".
Anyone watching the news following the presidential election has like heard one word associated with President-elect Donald Trump more than any other: tariffs. Tariffs are taxes levied upon foreign goods imported to America from other countries, and throughout his campaign to retake the White House, and even more so after his win, Trump has promised to impose heavy tariffs on the outside world.
The leader of the national organization representing Inuit says the Conservative leader trivialized Inuit and everyone who lives in the Arctic with a "Santa Claus" social media quip criticizing Ottawa's plans to appoint an Arctic ambassador.In a post published online over the weekend, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned the usefulness of the diplomatic post."Arctic ambassador? To do diplomacy with who? Santa Claus🎅?" Poilievre posted.Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanata
Negative comments about defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth are reportedly off limits at Newsmax after one anchor’s segment drew the fury of President-elect Donald Trump, according to a report. Anchor Greg Kelly called Hegseth “blackmailable” and rebuked the former Fox News co-host’s “baggage” in claiming that the nominee “hasn’t done nearly enough for MAGA” to earn the top government spot. Among allegations of sexual assault and reports of alcohol abuse, Hegseth’s nomination has faced fierce
Members of the special committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol are hitting back at President-elect Trump after he called for their imprisonment, saying the criminal conduct surrounding the rampage was committed by Trump and his supporters, not those who probed the tragedy afterward. The lawmakers on the now-defunct panel,…
NEW YORK (AP) — Eager to preserve President-elect Donald Trump ’s hush money conviction even as he returns to office, prosecutors are suggesting various ways forward — including one based on how some courts handle criminal cases when defendants die.
FBI Director Christopher Wray had been a constant target of criticism from President-elect Donald Trump, who already named his successor.
Allowing the appointment of officers who cannot be counted on to disobey unconstitutional orders destroys the Framers’ scheme for preserving democracy.