FBI fugitive found in Wales appears in court

Mr San Diego appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London via video link [Elizabeth Cook / PA]

One of America's most wanted men who was arrested in north Wales last week has appeared in court.

Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, was detained in Maenan, Conwy after an operation backed by counter terrorist police and North Wales Police.

He was wanted by the FBI for allegedly bombing two office buildings in San Francisco in 2003.

Mr San Diego appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London via video link from HMP Belmarsh on Tuesday, wearing a grey tracksuit, and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He will next appear in court on 31 December.

Before his arrest last week, Mr San Diego, who was born in Berkeley, California, was on the run for 21 years.

The FBI previously said he had “ties” to an animal rights extremist group and there was a reward of 250,000 US dollars (£198,000) for information leading directly to his arrest.

On 28 August 2003, two bombs exploded about one hour apart on the campus of a biotechnology corporation in Emeryville, the agency said.

Then, on 26 September 2003, one bomb strapped with nails exploded at a nutritional products corporation in Pleasanton, according to a wanted poster issued.

Mr San Diego appeared at the United States district court in July 2004 over his alleged involvement, the FBI said.