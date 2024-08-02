FBI, Guard units found trove of explosives at Boise-area home. ‘State has high concerns’

Police encouraged neighbors of a Kuna house on North Katsure Avenue to evacuate last weekend after explosive material was found.

Court documents and an arraignment shed new light on what law enforcement found to prompt such action.

After a domestic violence incident between 37-year-old Tyson Jardine and his wife on July 13, Jardine left the couple’s home and did not return, according to a probable cause affidavit. His wife filed for divorce on July 19.

Jardine’s wife and a friend began cleaning out Jardine’s things on July 24 when they discovered concerning items in the garage, the affidavit said. Those included chemicals, beakers and glassware at a workbench, as well as a ballistic vest with several pouches containing two hand grenades and a so-called flashbang device, the affidavit said.

Flashbangs, also known as stun grenades, emit an ear-piercing sound and bright light to disorient targets, according to the FBI’s website.

Jardine’s wife called law enforcement because she believed some of the items were being used to manufacture methamphetamine, according to court documents. Responding Kuna deputies soon brought in bomb squads from the Boise Police Department and FBI. Even the Idaho National Guard 101st Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team assisted at the scene.

Law enforcement encouraged Jardine’s neighbors to leave their homes briefly, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said at a Sunday news conference, and bomb squad technicians conducting a more thorough search made some shocking discoveries.

“This case is still being actively investigated, and there are new charges highly likely to be written within the next week due to the additional weapons found,” an Ada County prosecutor said at Jardine’s arraignment Wednesday.

‘Clear and high danger to the community’

Bomb squad technicians conducted a more thorough search of the property and found four live electric blasting caps, or detonators, that X-rays confirmed were explosive devices, the affidavit said. The following day, testing confirmed a fifth device was also a live explosive, Boise Police Department public information officer Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman.

They also found ammunition and ammunition-reloading material, despite felony convictions preventing Jardine from legally possessing firearms, and police said they found a gun during his arrest.

Court records showed that Jardine has an extensive criminal history, including charges for felony possession, manufacturing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. The affidavit said there was evidence of drugs at a campsite where Jardine was taken into custody.

“Not only does the nature and circumstances present a clear and high danger to the community, but the defendant’s history shows a never-ending pattern of disregard for the laws and lives of others,” the prosecution said in court.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for two storage units owned by Jardine. Inside, they found fireworks with fuses removed, black powder and a laptop, the affidavit said. Fuses taken from fireworks were found in Jardine’s garage, authorities said.

Jardine was charged with five felony counts of unlawfully possessing an assembled bomb or destructive device.

“The state has high concerns in this case,” the prosecution said in court.

After assessing the situation, law enforcement said “preliminary information indicated there was no mass destruction public safety threat.”

“What we have found so far is that it does not appear that he’s been working with any groups, or any type of organization that would have a plan for these explosive devices,” Clifford said at the news conference.

Jardine’s arrest Saturday night took place at a campsite near the Pine Campground in Elmore County, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said. Jardine tried to flee in his vehicle, hitting a Meridian Police Department and an Ada County armored vehicle, a news release said.

Jardine has lived in Idaho since at least 2004 and has worked at a local welding shop for the past six years, his defense attorney said in court.

Fourth District Judge Adam Kimball set Jardine’s bail at $1 million and issued a no-contact order that bars him from seeing his wife or going to the Kuna home.