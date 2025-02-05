FBI: International Just Bid a Fly Team Member Adieu — Will You Miss [Spoiler]?

The following contains spoilers from the Feb. 4 episode of CBS’ FBI: International.

After teasing us for nearly two months with Special Agent Cameron Vo’s possible “exit,” FBI: International this week actually wrote out a Fly Team member.

Or, at least an honorary team member.

This season’s 11th episode, titled “Keep Calm and Deliver the Biotoxin,” saw Raines, Smitty and Tyler Booth (played by Station 19 alum Jay Hayden, who joined the CBS drama a few episodes ago) tasked with protecting the daughter of a Russian biochemist as she transported a briefcase that was cuffed to her wrist and contained her father’s highly sensitive biotoxins research, to a trusted American microbiologist.

Ahead of this mission, Tyler shared with good friend Wes that he was finally up for a GS-14 promotion — and if he gets it, he plans to get stationed back in the States, much closer to his daughter. But what Tyler did not realize was that when the bureau said they’d be checking in with his supervisor, they meant Smitty. Tyler worried, aloud to Smitty during a train ride with the biochemist’s daughter, that she would reveal the rule or two that he bent during the Paris mission, where among other things he with Wes busted into a civilian’s apartment without a warrant.

Smitty told Tyler that she would not volunteer that damning information, but neither would she participate in a lie that, if found out, would jeopardize her own career.

After getting an earful from Tyler about how all he wanted to was to be closer to his daughter, Smitty later informed him that he had nothing to worry about, because she was going to ask off the Fly Team and thus remove herself from the equation. After all, she half-heartedly told herself, Wes is running things fine, and she is just “a fly in the ointment.” And to that end, she emailed in her resignation.

FBI International Tyler Booth Leaves

At episode’s end, back at HQ — after Smitty valiantly safeguarded the deadly biotoxin by (somewhat recklessly!) taping the vials to her tummy — she went to confirm that Wes got her email. He feigned that he had not, then asked her to sit down. For one, he has no intention of letting her walk away. “Things are finally working” all this time after Scott’s disappearing act, he noted. Plus she keeps him in check.

Also, Tyler withdrew himself from GS-14 consideration, but is still heading back to the States.

So the team raised a glass (courtesy of one of Tate’s many booze stashes) to Tyler before he left. Afterward, Smitty caught up with him in the lobby, to discuss his sacrifice. He sweetly explained that “friends are harder to come by than jobs.”

Smitty acknowledged that sentiment by arranging for Tyler to be surprised upon his arrive home, by his daughter whom she had flown in — and who also would pay her dad a visit each semester.

“Welcome Home, Your Friend, Smitty” read a note Tyler found on the table.

Are you sad to see Tyler Booth/Jay Hayden go, after just a few episodes?

