FBI investigating 'numerous bomb threats' against Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees

Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·2 min read
US President-elect Donald Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump

The FBI has said it is investigating '”numerous bomb threats” and “swatting” incidents that have targeted figures nominated to join Donald Trump’s administration.

Several of Trump's cabinet and administration picks were targeted in recent hours with actions including bomb threats and "swatting," a spokesperson for the US President-elect said on Wednesday.

The threats were made on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and law enforcement acted quickly to ensure the safety of those targeted, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Elise Stefanik, a US representative from New York and Trump's pick to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations, said in a statement on Wednesday that her family home had been the target of a bomb threat.

Ms Stefanik said she, her husband and their three-year-old son were driving from Washington, D.C., to Saratoga County in New York state when they were informed of the threat.

"New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism," Ms Stefanik said.

Trump spokeswoman Ms Leavitt did not say who else was targeted.

She said the attacks "ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting'" - when a false crime is reported to induce a heavy, armed police response at someone's home.

"With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us," she said.

An FBI spokesperson said the bureau is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and is working with its law enforcement partners.

"We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement," the spokesperson said.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump has been announcing picks for his cabinet and other high-ranking administration positions following his November 5 election victory.

He has not commented on the apparent threats.

They come months after Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in July.

In a separate incident, a man was charged with attempted assassination in September after allegedly positioning himself with a rifle outside one of Trump's Florida golf courses.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

