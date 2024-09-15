FBI Is Investigating Trump Golf Course Gunshots as an Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

“Former President Trump is safe and unharmed,” an official said at a press conference, noting a suspect is now in custody

Spencer Platt/Getty Donald Trump on Sept. 5, 2024

The FBI has assumed the role of lead investigators of the Florida shooting incident at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 15.

At a press conference hours after the gunshots were initially called in at 1:30 p.m. local time, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating the incident as an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“Former President Trump is safe and unharmed,” an official said at a press conference, noting a suspect is now in custody. The alleged shooter was 300 to 500 yards away from Trump, another official added.



Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw revealed that a Secret Service agent at the golf course spotted an AK-47 style rifle with scope, two backpacks and a GoPro, which are all being processed as evidence.



More to come...



