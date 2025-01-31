FBI investigating woman who allegedly posed as doctor, operated Colorado clinic

KMGH - Denver Scripps

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is searching for patients of a woman who allegedly posed as a medical professional and operated clinics in several states, including Colorado.

    Fifty-five years after Missouri murderer Sharon Kinne escaped from a Mexican prison, American authorities confirm the fugitive hid for decades in a small Alberta town.On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriffs confirmed that Kinne, who was linked to three murders in two countries, had been hiding out three hours south of Calgary, in the town of Taber, for 49 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 81. Kinne had been living under the name Diedra (Dee) Glabus in the sleepy prairie town of about 9,00

    "These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.

    NEW YORK — New details have emerged in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex-trafficking and racketeering case, with the music mogul now accused of dangling a victim over an apartment balcony and coercing two more women into commercial sex acts, according to a superseding federal indictment filed Thursday. The superseding indictment doesn't add any new charges against the music mogul, but prosecutors now ...

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine advocacy is outside the mainstream. His previous statements on abortion could alienate Republicans. But a new poll finds that not all of his controversial health goals are unpopular — in fact, at least one has broad support among Democrats and Republicans.

    Emily Hernandez, 25, first made headlines after multiple photos showed her holding Nancy Pelosi's name plate during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol.

    "The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that's when I realized something might be up," Hamaad Raza said of receiving a message from his wife 20 minutes before the plane was due to land

    Melissa Noble took what was meant to be an epic Christmas vacation to Bali with 18 family members. There were red flags before anyone got on a plane.

    One of B.C.'s most notorious killers, Kelly Ellard - now Kerry Sim - has been re-arrested, accused of breaching at least one of her parole conditions. Jordan Armstrong has the details of her arrest.

    Jon Maravilla said he was not able to board a Delta Airlines flight from Wichita to Atlanta because of the size of his dog

    A man convicted of sexually assaulted four strangers in Vancouver in 2023 won't serve any jail time for his offences. On Wednesday, a judge granted 25-year-old Hussein Al-Shami a conditional discharge and sentenced him to 30 months of probation, the B.C. Prosecution Service told CBC News.Al-Shami pleaded guilty to the offences in October, saying he had sexually assaulted four people in April and May of 2023. At the time, the Vancouver Police Department said four women between the ages of 25 and

    Dominique Pélicot, the convicted rapist who horrified France by drugging his then wife so other men could rape her, was questioned Thursday about other cases of rape and murder that he's suspected in. Pélicot is serving a 20-year prison term after he was found guilty in December for the horrific sexual abuse of his now ex-wife, Gisèle Pélicot. One involves Sophie Narme, a property agent who was killed in Paris on Dec. 4, 1991.

    Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan, 19, was wearing blue scrubs during the incident

    Rahamim Shy, 47, travelled to Bedfordshire from New York in February last year to have sex with the girl after more than a month of planning.

    The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton had secret fears about welcoming Kate without her husband Michael Middleton in January 1982.

  • Prof. Steffanie Strathdee, a Canadian working at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, says she was stunned to see NIH funding was paused.

    Canadian scientists say the uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent pause on federal health spending could stall research on new drugs, vaccines, and treatments for cancer, dementia&nbsp;and more&nbsp;—&nbsp;including at labs in Canada.The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) powers some of the best scientists around the world. Most of its $47-billion US budget last year funded&nbsp;research that&nbsp;the agency deemed&nbsp;could "enhance health, lengthen life, reduce illness and disability."&nbsp; That includes work&nbsp;being done by Canadian researchers, who received over $40 million US of funding last year.Now there's confusion. On Jan. 21, the Trump administration imposed a communication freeze until Feb. 1&nbsp;for federal health officials. At the NIH, that meant&nbsp;key meetings that decide which scientific research to fund were cancelled, with no word on when they would be rescheduled.&nbsp;&nbsp;This week, an NIH webpage on grants and funding, a dashboard for researchers, announced unspecified changes that will affect "research project grants, fellowships and training grants" submitted on or after Jan. 25.&nbsp;Adding to the chaos: in a separate move, the administration also froze hundreds of billions of dollars in federal grants, loans and aid Monday,&nbsp;before reversing course Wednesday.&nbsp;&nbsp;All this is leaving many scientists — including those in Canada — unsure of the future of their work.Canadian Steffanie Strathdee moved to the U.S. in 1998 and receives NIH funding for her HIV prevention research. She is awaiting word on a new grant submission for $12 million US,, and a meeting scheduled with the NIH next week to adjudicate about it is up in the air."When I opened my computer and saw that NIH dollars were frozen, I was stunned," Strathdee said.Strathdee is a professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The research involves following large groups of people who use drugs over time to study HIV and hepatitis C. Some of her work includes studies in Canada with people who use drugs to inform prevention and treatment in the U.S., Canada and beyond.&nbsp;Strathdee said most researchers she knows have already been affected by the temporary freezes on meetings, travel, communication and hiring at the NIH.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng of the department of neurology and neurosurgery at Montreal's McGill University aims to better understand brain aging. If research like Spreng's is underfunded it could delay the development of future treatments. (Alison Northcott/CBC)"At the very best scenario, we're facing a significant funding delay, and that means that the livelihoods of my staff and my students, both in Canada and the U.S., are being affected."Future consequences?Researchers working at Canadian universities are also anxious about the lack of clarity.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng is the James McGill Professor&nbsp;in the department of neurology and neurosurgery at McGill University in Montreal, where he studies how the brain changes as we get older. The NIH has funded his research into loneliness, brain aging and Alzheimer's disease.&nbsp;Research like Spreng's, if underfunded, could delay the development of future treatments."The consequences of this are just real human suffering," Spreng said. "There are a number of diseases and injuries that are not well treated at the moment. Absent this kind of funding, these people will just continue to suffer."NIH funding contributed to the development of all but two of 356 drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2010 and 2019, a 2023 article in JAMA Health Forum suggests.WATCH |&nbsp;Funding, but also information sharing, at stake if U.S. leaves WHO:&nbsp;Spreng said that the main concern right now within the scientific community is about&nbsp;NIH study sections, expert-led panels who rank grant proposals for funding.&nbsp;"It's not going to be felt immediately," Spreng said. "It's going to take a number of years for a kind of cumulative impact to emerge, but across the board, what we'll see are fewer treatments, fewer innovations in medicine and the persistence of ill health."Science community feeling a chillAn exception, according to a memo first reported on Monday by Stat, a U.S.-based health and medical news site, allows people enrolled in clinical trials of potential medications to travel to the study sites.But ongoing confusion about impact on the wider NIH research funding continues."It is really putting a freeze on science," and the chill is being felt throughout the science community, said Jim Woodgett, a cancer researcher at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute at Toronto's Sinai Health and the Terry Fox Research Institute.Jim Woodgett's lab focus includes the causes and treatment of breast cancer and liver cancer. He said details of NIH research funding seem to change by the second. ( Craig Chivers/CBC)"We don't know a lot about the details, and they seem to be changing every second," he said. "I think that uncertainty actually is adding to the crisis."&nbsp;Woodgett notes the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the main funder of medical research in this country,&nbsp;has a budget&nbsp;of about $1.4 billion. Since 2016, the Government of Canada invested $22 billion on science and research initiatives. For comparison, the NIH alone spends more than double that every year — over $47 billion&nbsp;US or $67 billion in Canadian dollars.&nbsp;Strathdee, the HIV scientist, said the uncertainty with U.S. funding opens the door for Canada to increase research funding and attract top American scientists —&nbsp;or bring Canadians back home.&nbsp;"This is an opportunity for not brain drain, but brain gain," Strathdee said. "I'm just one of many people that want to come back home and have never given up on my collaborations in Canada."A spokesperson for the federal minister of innovation, science and industry&nbsp;told CBC News that the government is&nbsp;watching the developments around&nbsp;science and research funding in the U.S. closely.&nbsp;Strathdee, who currently commutes between San Diego and Toronto, is hedging her bets.&nbsp;"If things continue to erode in the United States and it's a deliberate erosion of the public health infrastructure, then I'll be revisiting my decision about where I'm going to put the rest of my time in my career."

    Five people — including three teenagers — are now facing charges in connection with a failed jewelry store robbery in Markham last weekend, York Regional Police say.The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Denison Street and Kennedy Road, investigators said in a news release.Two "suspicious vehicles" were seen in the area that day, according to police, with one acting as a lookout while another dropped off four people near the store."There were numerous people that had been

    The first witness in the criminal trial of suspended Ottawa defence lawyer James Bowie has testified that he "descended into madness" and became "obsessed" with an ex-client who accused him of extortion in late 2022, to the point of asking for a gun to "take care" of her.At that time, court heard Bowie was being investigated by the Law Society of Ontario, and that he was the subject of media coverage about his ex-client Leanne Aubin's allegations that he offered her his legal services in exchang

    Police have charged a man with nine offences including attempted murder and aggravated assault after several health-care workers were attacked Wednesday afternoon in the emergency room of the Halifax Infirmary.Nicholas Robert Coulombe, 32, remains in custody. A legal aid lawyer appeared on his behalf in Halifax provincial court on Thursday. Coulombe returns to court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. Police say the man stabbed two people in the emergency room and injured two others by throwing objec

    Shamiya Stewart died two days after a fire her mother allegedly admitted to setting off, per police

    A British Columbia woman has pleaded guilty to charges of human trafficking, assault, unlawful confinement and sexual exploitation of minors.