FBI Investigation involves California State Treasurer's Office
A spokesman for State Treasurer Fiona Ma confirmed that it had been contacted by a law enforcement agency seeking documents and that it is cooperating.
Tax Day is today. Here are the penalties and interest rates you can expect if you have to file your taxes late.
Stephanie Grisham also recalled a telling telephone call the former president made about his wife.
The 45-year-old teacher was getting dressed in the backseat, officials say.
The former president seems to be the go-to guy on a certain matter.
Erin Ward, 45, was allegedly found inside a car with a 17-year-old student, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty ImagesThe Manhattan District Attorney’s Office wants the judge overseeing the first trial against a former American president to start it off with a lunging attack, asking the court to personally sanction Donald Trump for his verbal onslaught against witnesses in the case.Shortly after noon, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Conroy formally asked the judge to fine Trump “$1,000 for each post that violates the court order,” “direct the defendant to take do
The mother told police she wanted her out of her daughter life, according to officials.
The actions of Donald Trump and his supporters following his 2020 election loss top the U.S. Supreme Court's agenda in the next two weeks in cases involving his bid to avoid prosecution for trying to undo his defeat and an attempt by a man indicted in the Capitol attack to escape a charge that Trump also faces. The two cases assume even greater prominence as Trump campaigns to return to the White House as the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election. The justices on Tuesday hear arguments in an appeal by Joseph Fischer, who was indicted on seven charges following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot including corruptly obstructing an official proceeding - congressional certification of Biden's victory over Trump.
CNNCNN’s Jake Tapper was met with an impersonation of an Irish woman when he brought on a former lawyer for Donald Trump to discuss the process of selecting jurors in front of a judge.William Brennan, an attorney who represented Trump during the 2022 Trump Organization trial, spoke to Tapper on Monday about his experience evaluating potential jurors in the case. That experience apparently included an introduction to a 40-something Irish woman who had strong opinions about the twice-impeached for
A Las Vegas lawyer and his wife had been in the middle of a contentious battle for custody of her children from a previous marriage when the woman's former father-in-law, also an attorney, fatally shot them last week during a deposition hearing in the case, according to authorities and relatives. The coroner's office in Las Vegas identified the victims as lawyer Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley. Both were shot multiple times, the coroner's office said, before 77-year-old Joseph Houston shot and killed himself.
The Good Liars offered some blunt readings from a bible that could only come from the former president.
Coronation Street's Bobby has told a major lie in Lauren's disappearance story.
Donald Trump attacked his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who could be a key witness in his money trial starting Monday, despite a gag order.
CALGARY — Police in Calgary say a suspect has turned himself in following a dispute between two dog owners that allegedly got physical. On Wednesday police say a woman was walking her dog near the north end of Sue Higgins Park when a dog belonging to an unknown man who was also at the park allegedly became aggressive towards the woman's dog. Police say it's believed the man and woman began to argue, and the woman attempted to record it on her cellphone when the man knocked the phone out of her h
Joel Cauchi, 40, fatally stabbed five women and a man at Westfield Bondi Junction mall on Saturday.
The former national security adviser also criticized President Joe Biden’s strategy in the Middle East.
A federal judge on Monday tossed out a motion by former Trump campaign official Rudy Giuliani seeking to have a $148 million defamation judgment against him dismissed.
The Atlantic City mayor and his wife are both accused of abuse, officials said.
“I just want her gone and not ruining my family no more,” the Idaho woman messaged the “hitman,” court docs show.
Three people have died and two more are in hospital after a late-night car crash at a retail park. All five were travelling in the same car and are believed to be men in their early 20s, police say. Emergency services were called to Staples Corner retail park in north London at just before 11:30pm last night (Sunday). Three people were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to hospital. One is in a critical condition while the other person’s condition has been assessed as not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.