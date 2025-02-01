Trump's Justice Department launches sweeping cuts targeting Jan. 6 prosecutors, FBI agents

Sarah N. Lynch, Andrew Goudsward
Updated ·5 min read
FILE PHOTO: FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington

By Sarah N. Lynch, Andrew Goudsward

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump's administration launched a sweeping round of cuts at the Justice Department on Friday that appeared to focus on FBI agents and others who worked on cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

The shakeup, detailed in two memos seen by Reuters and by three sources familiar with the matter, is the Trump administration's latest move to remake the U.S. criminal justice system since he returned to the presidency last week. A group representing FBI agents issued a rare public warning of the potential for hundreds of firings at the nation's top law enforcement agency.

The new administration already has fired more than a dozen prosecutors who pursued criminal charges against Trump in two cases brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith that have been dismissed. It also has paused all civil rights and environmental litigation and ordered criminal investigations of state and local officials who interfere with his hardline immigration initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove on Thursday told the top federal prosecutors in each state to compile a list of all prosecutors and FBI agents who worked on the investigation of the Capitol riot, which was the largest Justice Department probe in modern U.S. history, two sources briefed on the matter said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

The FBI was ordered to provide by Tuesday a list of all employees who worked on a 2024 criminal case brought by the Justice Department against leaders of the Hamas militant group, according to a memo seen by Reuters. A source briefed on the matter also said the FBI was asked to provide a list of employees who worked on the two Trump cases brought by Smith.

That memo ordered eight FBI officials to resign or be fired, saying that their participation in the Jan. 6 cases represented part of what Trump has called the "weaponization" of government.

In a statement on Friday, the FBI Agents Association, a membership group of more than 14,000 active and former FBI agents, called the moves "outrageous."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dismissing potentially hundreds of agents would severely weaken the bureau's ability to protect the country from national security and criminal threats and will ultimately risk setting up the bureau and its new leadership for failure," the association added.

The staff cuts are hitting career FBI officials and prosecutors in nonpartisan roles who typically remain in their posts from administration to administration. The bureau has a history of political independence and is responsible for highly sensitive investigations involving counterterrorism, public corruption and cybersecurity.

In his first day back in the White House on Jan. 20, Trump granted clemency to all of the nearly 1,600 people charged with storming the Capitol in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Ed Martin, the Trump-appointed top federal prosecutor in Washington, has since launched an inquiry into the use of a felony obstruction charge in prosecutions of people accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 attack.

MAJOR CITIES TARGETED

ADVERTISEMENT

At least five top FBI officials in major U.S. cities - Miami, Philadelphia, Washington, New Orleans and Las Vegas - were ordered to resign or be fired, one of the sources said. Another source said that a sixth senior FBI official, in Los Angeles, was given a similar order.

Another five top officials in FBI headquarters were ordered to leave or face termination earlier in the week, another source told Reuters.

FBI and Justice Department officials declined to comment on the various moves.

"What we are seeing is a raw, unfiltered exercise of presidential authority to purge the government of anyone who put the Constitution first, instead of adherence or loyalty to Donald Trump," said Bradley Moss, an attorney who represents federal employees.

"At a time when we are facing a multitude of threats to the homeland ... it is deeply alarming that the Trump administration appears to be purging dozens of the most experienced agents who are our nation's first line of defense," Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kash Patel, Trump's nominee to lead the FBI, told a U.S. Senate panel on Thursday during his confirmation hearing that he would protect the bureau's 37,000 employees against "political retribution" if he were confirmed.

The same day, the Justice Department said it was investigating the release by an upstate New York sheriff's office of an immigrant living in the U.S. illegally. This appears to be its first use of a new policy to criminally investigate state and local officials who do not comply with Trump's directives.

Bove, in a separate Friday memo seen by Reuters, ordered the firings of all prosecutors who had been hired on a probationary basis to work on Jan. 6-related cases, noting that Trump characterized their work as "a grave national injustice."

About 20 people were fired as a result of that order, according to a source familiar with the move.

Bove also accused the Biden administration of rushing to convert the status of probationary prosecutors to permanent status after Trump won the election in a bid to save their jobs.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Rosalba O'Brien)

Latest Stories

  • FBI agents who worked on January 6 and Trump investigations are expected to be fired Friday

    The Trump administration is set to expand a purge of career law enforcement officials, with dozens of FBI agents who investigated January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack and Trump-related investigations as well as some supervisors being evaluated for possible removal as soon as the end of Friday, according to people briefed on the matter.

  • Trump administration moving to fire FBI agents involved in investigations of Trump, AP sources say

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration officials are moving to fire FBI agents engaged in investigations involving President Donald Trump in the coming days, two people familiar with the plans said Friday.

  • DOJ seeks list of potentially thousands of FBI employees who worked on Jan. 6 cases

    The Justice Department, under leadership appointed by the Trump administration, has asked for information about potentially thousands of FBI employees across the country who were involved in work related to investigations stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and a Hamas-related case filed last year in New York. According an email sent to the FBI workforce late Friday, and obtained by ABC News, the requested information is to be provided by Tuesday afternoon to the office of the acting Deputy Attorney General, Emil Bove, whose office will then conduct a review to determine if any "personnel actions" are warranted. "We understand that this request encompasses thousands of employees across the country who have supported these investigative efforts," the email from acting FBI director Brian Driscoll said.

  • Residents say they're living in fear after coyote attacks in Liberty Village, Fort York

    Residents in Liberty Village and Fort York are calling on city officials to take action after several coyote attacks against pet dogs in recent days.The residents say they are living in fear of coyotes chasing them and biting their dogs. On Friday, scores of residents gathered in a field with their dogs to demand the city step up its response to prevent further attacks and relocate the coyotes from residential areas.Ruby Kooner, a Liberty Village resident, said her dog Amber died of sepsis after

  • Texas low clips Ontario ahead of cold Saturday, another snowmaker in sight

    With February's arrival this weekend, it will turn another page on the winter season while marking a pattern shift in southern Ontario, with plenty of opportunities for more messy weather

  • Flight Attendant Killed in D.C. Plane Crash Was 'Dedicated' to Her Job: 'One of Her Dreams,' Brother Says

    She was a friendly person with a beautiful smile with a passion for her family and flying, an old classmate said of the late flight attendant

  • New overnight warming centre opens for women, gender-diverse people in Cambridge

    Women and gender-diverse people who need a warm place to stay for the rest of winter can now go to the new overnight warming centre in Cambridge.The new facility is located inside Wesley United Church at 6 Cambridge Street, and is run by Porchlight Counselling and Addiction Services, a non-profit agency based in Cambridge.The centre opens officially on Feb. 1 and will have 30 beds available every day from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.The agency plans to keep the centre open only for women and gender-diverse

  • New York doctor indicted for prescribing Louisiana teen abortion pill

    The case appears to mark the first time a provider has faced criminal charges for mailing the medication.

  • Newsroom Ready: Trudeau says Canada 'ready' for Trump tariffs

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is ready to deliver a "purposeful, forceful but reasonable immediate" response if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian imports. (Jan. 31, 2025)

  • Jury finds former Yellowknife city councillor not guilty on 6 charges in assault trial

    A jury has found a former Yellowknife city councillor not guilty on six charges, after nearly two days of deliberating in an assault trial. The jury was not able to reach a verdict on eight other charges. Robin Williams, who served on council from 2018 to 2022, was on trial for a total of 14 charges including those of assault and sexual assault. The allegations were made by the same woman — whose identity is protected by a publication ban — over an eight-year period. The jury found Williams was

  • Fear, disease and debt afflict Venezuelans released from prison after post-election arrests

    TOCUYITO, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro labeled them as terrorists on national television. They were plucked from pharmacies, apartment buildings and other locations, and thrown in prison for months. Many then endured severe beatings, food deprivation and other forms of torture. Virtually all developed stomach infections and lost weight. Three died.

  • Several Senior FBI Officials Warned They'll Be Fired If They Don't Resign Next Week: Reports

    Trump's personnel purge continues.

  • Prayer vigil held in Wichita, Kansas following DC air disaster

    A community prayer vigil was held in Wichita, Kansas in the wake of a deadly crash between a passenger jet from Wichita and an Army helicopter. The crash happened Wednesday evening near the Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

  • Senior FBI leaders ordered to retire, resign or be fired by Monday

    At least six senior FBI leaders have been ordered to retire, resign or be fired by Monday, according to sources briefed on the matter, extending a purge that began last week at the Justice Department across the street from the FBI headquarters.

  • Trump to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China on Saturday

    STORY: "Other countries charge us tariffs. We don't charge them tariffs. It's about time that changes."U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday will implement 25% tariffs against Canada and Mexico, and 10% on Chinese goods.“Tariffs don’t cause inflation, they cause success. And we’re going to have great success. There could be some temporary short-term disruption and people will understand that…”Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed a "forceful" response to any new U.S. tariffs.“We won't relent until tariffs are removed, and of course everything is on the table."Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said Trump's tariffs would cost 400,000 U.S. jobs and drive up prices for American consumers.Trump's order and retaliatory tariffs from Canada and Mexico threaten to disrupt nearly $1.6 trillion in North American trade as well as effectively end a 30-year free trade system that has deeply integrated the three economies.The largest sector by far to be affected by new tariffs would be autos and auto parts.Clark Packard of the Cato Institute explains.:: January 22, 2025“The U.S., Mexico and Canada have pretty tightly integrated supply chains. So the average car made in the U.S. or in the Mexico Canada U.S. zone tends to travel across borders up to eight times. And so if you're imposing a tariff of 25% each time a part comes across the border, or if the whole automobile crosses the border, it's going to get pretty costly pretty quickly."Mexico and Canada account for more than half of all auto parts exported to the United States.The new tariffs are expected to pressure the bottom line of major U.S. automakers that have plants in Mexico, like General Motors, ultimately raising prices of SUVs and pickup trucks for U.S. consumers.Economists warn the tariffs would also spark major increases in the prices of imports such as aluminum and lumber from Canada and fruits, vegetables, beer and electronics from Mexico.

  • Senior Trump official travels to Venezuela for talks on migrants

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Trump administration official has traveled to Venezuela to urge Nicolas Maduro’s government to take back deported migrants who’ve committed crimes in the U.S. and release a handful of Americans imprisoned, a U.S. official said Friday.

  • Trump administration explores bringing USAID under State Department, sources say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Trump administration is considering scaling down the U.S. Agency for International Development and putting it under control of the State Department, two sources familiar with the discussions said on Friday, in what would be a significant overhaul of how Washington allocates U.S. foreign aid worldwide. The National Security Council hosted discussions this week on the topic, a person familiar with the matter said. The Trump administration has said it is conducting a review to ensure the tens of billions of dollars worth of U.S. foreign assistance worldwide is aligned with President Donald Trump's "America First" foreign policy and not a waste of taxpayer money.

  • Jail for abuser who started seaside hotel fire

    Aaron Suggitt attacked a woman and set fire to a bed in the hotel, hears Lincoln Crown Court.

  • Freed from prison, an ex-militant leader says Palestinian status quo is ‘unbearable’

    Zakaria Zubeidi, the most prominent of the Palestinian prisoners released Thursday in exchange for three Israeli hostages held by Hamas, says the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has become so violent and unbearable that it's pushing global politics to an inflection point. (AP video by Imad Isseid. Production by Jalal Bwaitel)

  • Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service chief wants to help thwart 'uncontrolled' opioid crisis

    As the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service continues to respond to a flurry of overdose-related calls, the head of the service says it's ready to help if and when a supervised drug consumption site gets off the ground.Chief Christian Schmidt's comments come in the aftermath of the Sunshine House's Mobile Overdose Prevention Site having helped 10 people who experienced overdoses within a 45-minute span due to toxic drugs in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday."It's uncontrolled, it's happening everywhere," S