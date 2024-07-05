FBI locates, identifies 'John Doe 48'
The FBI has located and identified the man they say may have information about a child sexual assault victim.
Corazon Dandan died after being pushed into an oncoming BART train at San Francisco’s Powell Street Station at around 11 p.m on Monday night. The suspect, 49-year-old Trevor Belmont, also known as Hoak Taing, was arrested at the scene and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide and elder abuse. Dandan, who was Filipino American, was a dedicated telephone operator at the Westin St. Francis and other hotels.
MONTREAL — Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal. Simon Harris on Wednesday described Neno Dolmajian's death in Dublin as "reprehensible" and "horrific" and told parliament the death is now being investigated as a murder. "I'm absolutely appalled at the recent vicious attack in Dublin city centre which resulted in the death of a young man, Neno Dolmajian, and my thoughts are with his l
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel police say two officers were injured during the late-night arrest of a Toronto drug squad officer who is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges.
Now the Oregon families have filed a $6 million lawsuit.
Rebecca Joynes, 30, had a baby with one of the two schoolboys she groomed.
Christian Moniz Rabino, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child neglect and abuse
The cartels' reach extends into many parts of Mexico's economy, from food production to fuel.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Japanese hairstylist has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore for what the judge described as a “brutal and cruel” assault and rape of a drunk student five years ago, his lawyer said Thursday.
Adria English, a former adult film actor who says she worked for Sean “Diddy” Combs between 2004 and 2009, accused the embattled music mogul of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
A 49-year-old American was allegedly found with a disassembled handgun on his person during a customs interview, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. Gregory Glenn Gaskin, 49, of Sutton, Mass., pleaded guilty to three Customs Act charges through a lawyer last Thursday in Saint John provincial court, according to Crown prosecutor Peter Thorn. Charges included smuggling a Ruger SR40c semiautomatic pistol into the country, failing to report an item and making false statements. In an emai
Jason Kendall, 35, turned himself in to Las Vegas police, where he allegedly confessed to strangling and sexually assaulting Larissa Garcia, 30, in a hotel room
Four people involved in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 1 in West Vancouver, B.C., last week were international students from India, police said.The West Vancouver Police Department said a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Road crashed head-on into another vehicle around 11:40 p.m. PT on June 26.Four men, all Indian nationals with temporary student visas, were in the vehicle heading westbound, police said; two of them, aged 20 and 21 years old, were killed.Th
Seven people were killed and more than 40 were injured in the July 4, 2022, mass shooting
WARNING: This article contains images of residential school pupils in cemeteries. The history of residential school burial sites is evidence of crimes against humanity that could in theory be prosecuted, the special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked burials says.Kimberly Murray, a federally appointed official tasked with recommending a new framework for the treatment of these sites, outlines the conclusion in a report released Wednesday."The histories of the cemeteries that were loc
Rebecca Joynes, 30, groomed the youngsters from the age of 15, and was on bail for sexual activity with the first child, Boy A, when she began having sex with the second, Boy B, who she went on to become pregnant by. Neither boy can be identified. Parents of both boys watched as Joynes, wearing a gold necklace, black padded jacket and with blonde highlights in her hair, visibly shook and broke down in tears as she was jailed at Manchester Crown Court.
Two women in a home in Chicago, a police officer serving a warrant in Cleveland and an armed person making threats in Yellowstone National Park were among those killed in shootings on the Fourth of July, historically one of the nation's deadliest days of the year.
The 27-year-old suspect is being held on suspicion of animal cruelty and over a separate inquiry into an allegation of attempted murder.
A veteran officer with Toronto police's drug squad is facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, after he allegedly tried to evade police during a traffic stop in Mississauga.Peel Regional Police said they initially received a call about an impaired driver in the area of Courtney Park Drive and Hurontario Street just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.Officers found the vehicle and "attempted to stop it," Const. Moulika Sharma said in an ema
Police are yet to determine how the two-year-old got into the vehicle with cause of death under investigation
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An Iranian-born Norwegian man was found guilty of terrorism on Thursday in a 2022 attack on an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo and sentenced to 30 years in prison.