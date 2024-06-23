FBI offering $10K reward for information about deadly New Mexico wildfires

EL PASO, Texas — A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrests and convictions of the person or people responsible for starting the New Mexico wildfires.

The FBI announcement of the reward on Saturday Is the first time law enforcement officials have said a person or a group of people could be responsible for starting the deadly fires. Two people have died in the fires.

"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting the fires," FBI Albuquerque Division officials said in a news release.

The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire started June 17 near Ruidoso, New Mexico. The fires destroyed about 1,400 structures and displaced more than 8,000 people.

"The FBI is assisting our local, state, federal, and tribal partners in the ongoing investigation of the fires near Ruidoso NM," FBI officials said. "We are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the cause of these fires."

Scorched over 24K acres

Last week, the U.S. Forest Service announced it would close portions of the Lincoln National Forest where two wildfires continue to burn as a precaution. The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire have scorched over 24,000 acres of public lands and lands belonging to the Mescalero Apache Tribe.

The forest was placed under a "very high" fire danger rating, and officials said it was best to close portions to prevent another fire start, further danger to visitors, and assist ongoing efforts to battle the two current fires.

Other sources of wildfires include lightning and downed power lines. Sometimes, fires can be accidentally started by people who leave campfires unintended or fail to douse a campfire fully.

Anyone with information about the cause of the fires is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit the information online at tips.fbi.gov. People can also text "BIAMMU" to 847411 then "MESCALERO FIRE + the tip" or just BIAMMU to 847411 and the tip.

Contributing: Jessica Onsurez Las Cruces Sun-News

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: New Mexico wildfires: FBI offering reward for info deadly blazes