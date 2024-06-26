FBI offering millions for alleged cyber criminal

A $10 million reward has been offered for a suspected cyber criminal accused of cyberattacking Ukraine in advance of the Russian invasion. Amin Stigal, 22, of Chechnya, Russia, is wanted for his alleged cyber crimes from August 2021 to February 2022. During that time, he is accused of conspiring to commit computer intrusions targeting Ukrainian critical infrastructure. According to the FBI's announcement, Stigal allegedly conspired to gain unauthorized access to computers associated with the Ukrainian government, resulting in the destruction of those systems ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He is also accused of conspiring to enable cyber activity against the U.S. government and private sector infrastructure.