FBI probes Bronx home of top Adams’ aide

NEW YORK — The FBI carried out “court-authorized law enforcement activity” Thursday at 1447 Gillespie Ave. in the Bronx — the home of Mayor Adams’ top aide Winnie Greco — a law enforcement source confirmed to the New York Daily News.

Greco, Adams’ director of Asian Affairs, is already the subject of a city Department of Investigation probe examining whether she attempted to milk perks out of her government job. It was not immediately clear if the FBI’s activity Thursday is related to that investigation.

The law enforcement source declined to comment when asked if a search warrant had been executed.

The activity at Gillespie Ave., which was first reported by News12 The Bronx, involved blocking off a Bronx intersection and multiple government vehicles and agents, according to that outlet.

Late last year, the news outlet The City first reported Greco was being probed by the city Department of Investigation based on a referral from the mayor’s office, but a DOI spokesperson would not divulge what that investigation’s focus was at the time.

An Adams’ spokesman did not immediately respond to the Daily News about the activity at Greco’s home Thursday.

