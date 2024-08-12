FBI probes Trump hack, Harris team says it was targeted too in failed attempt

Dan Morrison, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON − The FBI confirmed Monday afternoon it’s investigating allegations that Iranian cyber agents breached Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in another case of foreign intelligence services targeting U.S. elections, as the Kamala Harris campaign revealed it was the victim of a failed hack attempt.

Trump said on Saturday that Iran had hacked his 2024 political operation, confirming speculation that the Republican nominee was the unnamed victim of a June intrusion that the tech giant Microsoft had exposed a day earlier.

“We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter,” the bureau said in a statement.

The Kamala Harris campaign said Monday that it too was the target of a “spear phishing” attack – this one unsuccessful – aimed at breaching its firewall, the Washington Post reported.

"Our campaign vigilantly monitors and protects against cyber threats, and we are not aware of any security breaches of our systems," a Harris campaign official told USA TODAY.

More: Trump campaign says 'hostile' foreign sources hacked and leaked internal documents, emails

On Monday, the White House deferred to the FBI on the alleged Trump hack. “This administration strongly condemns any foreign government or entity who attempts to interfere in our electoral process or seeks to undermine confidence in our democratic institution,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Trump said in a social media post that the hackers had only snagged “publicly available information.”

More: Iran increasingly cyber-meddling in upcoming US election, Microsoft says in new warning

But news of the infiltration was quickly followed by revelations that at least two news organizations had received what appeared to be a document examining Sen. J.D. Vance’s vulnerabilities ahead of his mid-July selection as Trump’s running-mate – material potentially damaging to a GOP ticket in a neck in neck campaign.

“Any media or news outlet reprinting documents or internal communications are doing the bidding of America’s enemies and doing exactly what they want,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement Saturday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FBI probes Trump hack blamed on Iran; Harris campaign also targeted

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Harris campaign fires back at Trump after he accuses her of faking ‘massive’ crowd sizes

    Vice President Harris’s campaign fired back at former President Trump after he accused her, without evidence, of using artificial intelligence to create false depictions of “massive” crowds at her rallies. “1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan,” the KamalaHQ account wrote on the social platform X, responding to…

  • Travellers accuse screening officers at Ottawa airport of 'unprofessional' behaviour

    The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai

  • Trump Breaks Twitter Hiatus With New Video Depicting Himself As Nation’s Hero

    His return to the social media platform comes ahead of an interview scheduled with X owner and Trump supporter Elon Musk.

  • Walz Slammed by Former Battalion Leader: ‘He Did Not Earn the Rank’

    The former battalion commander of Tim Walz’s National Guard unit launched a scathing attack on the Minnesota governor over his military rank, according to reports.Republicans have accused Kamala Harris’ running mate of “stolen valor” over alleged distortions of his 24 years in the National Guard. One of the claims is that Walz has misrepresented his rank since his retirement from the service in 2005 before his unit was deployed to Iraq.John Kolb, who became lieutenant colonel of Walz’s battalion

  • Harris presidential campaign finds legal world booster in Paul Weiss firm

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign to win the White House is getting a huge boost from Paul Weiss, a white shoe law firm with deep links to the Democratic Party. A favorite of Big Tech and Wall Street, Paul Weiss employees have donated more to Democratic candidates this election cycle than any other law firm. A partner from the firm has also helped Harris prepare for debates, while Chairman Brad Karp is rallying other lawyers around the vice president.

  • Barron Trump’s BFF Becomes MAGA’s Gen Z Ambassador

    Apparently, Adin Ross isn’t the only influencer Barron Trump wants his father to meet.Barron’s buddy and a right-wing influencer Bo Loudon has Donald Trump’s ear when it comes to online stars whose endorsement might convince Gen-Z conservatives to get out the vote, according to the Daily Mail.“Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset,” a source identified as an insider told the tabloid. “He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign a

  • Trump spreads false conspiracy theory about Harris’ Detroit crowd size

    Donald Trump falsely claimed in a series of social media posts Sunday that “nobody” attended Vice President Kamala Harris’ Michigan rally last week — and said his Democratic rival should be “disqualified” over a “fake crowd picture.”

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Ex-Putin Adviser's Absurd Explanation Why It's Acceptable For Ukraine To Be Invaded – But Not Russia

    Sergei Markov added that Ukraine has "humiliated" Putin by breaching Russian borders in the last week.

  • Harris warns of implications of Supreme Court Trump immunity ruling

    In her remarks at a campaign rally in Nevada, Vice President Harris warned about the implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling last month in former President Trump’s immunity case. “So much is on the line in this election and understand, this is not 2016, this is not 2020. This time around, the stakes are even…

  • Trump and his allies once cheered hacked materials. No longer, now that they say he's a target

    Donald Trump was once a cheerleader of publicizing hacked materials. “Russia, if you're listening,” Trump said during a press conference in his 2016 presidential run, when Hillary Clinton's deleted personal emails were a hot topic, “I hope you are able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”

  • Ann Coulter calls Trump an ‘awful, awful person’ but says she’ll vote for him

    Ann Coulter said she will vote for former President Trump in November, despite thinking he is an “awful, awful person,” because of his pick of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate. The conservative media pundit has mostly sworn off Trump and urged on his rivals in the 2024 primary election, but told C-SPAN’s…

  • From Biden to Gabbard, here's what Harris' past debates show before a faceoff with Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly taunted her opponent's seeming reluctance to debate, telling a series of raucous audiences about Donald Trump's criticisms of her: “As the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

  • Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events

    Representatives for the late soul singer say they will file a lawsuit on Aug. 16 if their requests are not met The post Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Walz hits back at Team Trump: He ‘knows nothing about service’

    Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) criticized former President Trump, saying he knows “nothing about service,” as the campaign trail debate over Walz’s military record continues. Walz, speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, said he was proud to wear the “uniform of this country” for 24 years. “Each of you talk about service, Donald Trump…

  • Russia complained that its 'peaceful' people don't deserve to be invaded

    Ukraine's forces have advanced into Russia's Kursk region. One Russian official accused Ukraine of "intimidating the peaceful population of Russia."

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • Ukraine Is Making Serious Moves In Its War Against Russia – And Moscow Is Furious

    Russian officials claim they will issue a "tough" response.