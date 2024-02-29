FBI raids home of NYC Mayor Eric Adams’s aide

FBI agents raided the home of a longtime aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday morning, the latest action to hit the Mayor’s office as Mr Adams faces a probe into his mayoral campaign, according to reports.

The raid occurred at a home at a Bronx home that belongs to Winnie Greco, a longtime aide to Mr Adams according to a report from News 12.

Ms Greco served as a senior policy advisor to Mr Adams last year and was paid approximately $99,700 by the city of New York. She previously helped raise money for Mr Adams’s mayoral campaign in 2021.

Federal officials carried out “law enforcement activity” at the home on Gillespie Avenue, a spokesperson from the FBI’s New York bureau told The Independent.

It is unclear if the raid was connected to an ongoing federal probe into Mr Adams’s 2021 mayoral campaign.

Federal agents have previously raided the homes of former aides to Mr Adams. In November, the FBI searched the home of Mr Adams’s former chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs and a former aid in his international affairs office, Rana Abbasova.

They also seized Mr Adams’s cell phones and other electronic devices via a court-ordered warrant last year.

So far, Mr Adams has denied any wrongdoing and has not been accused of anything.

Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference at the office of the District Attorneys on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Ms Greco was under investigation by the Department of Investigation since late last year after the mayor’s office referred her to the department. Reporting from THE CITY, alleged that Ms Greco used her position in city hall to receive improper benefits.

A spokesperson for Mr Adams’s office told The Independent that Ms Greco was on leave from her city hall job.

“Our administration will always follow the law, and we always expect all our employees to adhere to the strictest ethical guidelines. As we have repeatedly said, we don’t comment on matters that are under review, but will fully cooperate with any review underway. The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing,” Fabien Levy said in a statement.