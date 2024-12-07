FBI Says Everyone Should Use Encryption Apps for Their Calls and Texts After China Hack: ‘Encryption Is Your Friend’

The best way to secure your data is to use end-to-end encryption apps like Signal and WhatsApp, officials advised

The FBI is encouraging people to start texting and calling over end-to-end encryption apps in the wake of one of the largest cyberattacks in U.S. history, according to reports from NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.

In a call with reporters on Tuesday, Dec. 3, security officials from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) revealed that China has hacked data from Verizon, AT&T and Lumen Technologies customers. The scope of the data breach — which Microsoft has nicknamed “Salt Typhoon” — is so significant that officials are unable to provide a timeframe for when the threat will be under control.

However, there are practical and relatively simple ways for consumers to keep their data and personal information safe.

“Our suggestion, what we have told folks internally, is not new here,” Jeff Greene, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA said on the news call. “Encryption is your friend, whether it’s on text messaging or if you have the capacity to use encrypted voice communication.”

Messages are already encrypted when an iMessage (iPhone) user texts another iMessage user, as well as when an Android user texts another Android user. However, for messages between iPhones and Androids, it is recommended to use encryption messaging apps like Signal or WhatsApp.

And if it’s too inconvenient to keep track of which of your friends have iPhones or Androids, then it may be safest and easiest to transfer all communication to Signal or WhatsApp regardless.

For phone calls specifically, both Apple and Google provide encryption for calls made via their brand-specific calling apps, FaceTime and Google Fi.

For cellphone users looking for even more protection, an FBI official on the news call noted that they would “benefit from considering using a cellphone that automatically receives timely operating system updates” as well as using multi-factor authentication for email and social media accounts.

At this point in time, the information most vulnerable to hacks is text messages and call records (as in, who a user calls and when), as wireless communication companies like Verizon and AT&T temporarily store that type of data — making it vulnerable to theft.

Conversations via phone calls are considered lower risk, as audio calls are not saved or stored, meaning hackers must listen in real-time.

According to NBC News, the FBI became aware of a potentially massive data breach in late spring or early summer, and officials believe China gained access to communications between a significant number of U.S. citizens, including members of both the Trump and Harris campaigns ahead of the 2024 election.

China has denied any involvement in the cybersecurity attack. In an official email statement, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy stated that “China firmly opposes the U.S.’s smear attacks against China without any factual basis."



