FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' in West Palm Beach
The suspected gunman involved in what authorities are calling an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was identified by authorities as Ryan Wesley Routh Sunday night. He allegedly carried an AK-47-style rifle with a scope onto the grounds near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also had two backpacks filled with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera hanging on a nearby fence.Secret Service agents allegedly confronted and shot at Routh after noticing a rif
The Supreme Court was hit by a flurry of damaging new leaks Sunday as a series of confidential memos written by the chief justice were revealed by The New York Times.The court’s Chief Justice John Roberts was clear to his fellow justices in February: He wanted the court to take up a case weighing Donald Trump’s right to presidential immunity—and he seemed inclined to protect the former president.“I think it likely that we will view the separation of powers analysis differently,” Roberts wrote to
The “gotcha” footage posted online by Vance may not be the slam dunk he apparently hoped it would be
Susan Smith was served a life sentence after the 1994 murder of her sons. Now, she's eligible for parole in November 2024
Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon has been arrested after allegedly violating a restraining order following his arrest earlier this summer for assaulting his girlfriend
"I'm going to make this a very momentous night with a prediction," the "Real Time" host promised.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.
Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship” with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply b
On October 13, 1989, Jimmie Wade Martin went for a drink at his neighborhood bar in Bonne Terre, Missouri. His bloodied body was later found nearby, but no assailant was ever convicted. So years later, his twin daughters began investigating the case themselves.
A young man and teenage boy are dead, and several other teenagers are injured, after a suspected drunk driving crash in eastern Alberta early Sunday morning, RCMP say.Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Township Road 353, near Consort, Alta., shortly after 1 a.m. MT, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.Mounties found a crashed truck with seven teenagers inside. Some had "various injuries," but two were confirmed dead at the scene, the release said.The victims were a 19-y
Vice President Harris’s campaign mocked former President Trump in a release Sunday after he expressed his dislike for pop superstar Taylor Swift on Truth Social. “We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad,” Harris’s campaign said Sunday in a release from spokesperson Sarafina Chitika on the social…
Prosecutors say Sandra Hernandez-Cazares was ‘severely intoxicated’ when she parked the car near her apartment and mother and daughter lost consciousness in the extreme summer heat
Twelve members of a gang are sentenced for flooding a town with Class A drugs.
Former first lady Melania Trump blasted the FBI’s 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago in a video posted on social media Saturday morning, cautioning that the rights and freedoms of Americans have to be “respected.” The video, promoting her forthcoming memoir, presents the words of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution set to music, and then features…
A California man is facing federal charges after he allegedly tried to choke a flight attendant and “said he was going to kill everybody” while on board a Frontier Airlines flight to San Francisco that had to be diverted on Monday, authorities said.
The crypto lobby has been pouring boatloads of cash into the latest presidential campaign of former president Donald Trump, who has entirely abandoned his once-hardline stance against digital currencies as the campaign dollars have rolled in. Now, on the back of recent promises to make America the "crypto capital of the world," Trump is prepping […]
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) slammed Vice President Harris’s performance at the ABC News debate versus former President Trump, claiming she acted like a “spoiled teenager.” Gingrich, in a Fox News op-ed published on Saturday, repeatedly slammed the debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, political “elites” and argued Harris “failed to achieve her…
Comedians react to former President Donald Trump’s use of a fake name of a Taliban leader during the ABC News presidential debate. Watch CNN’s new comedy quiz show, “Have I Got News For You,” Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.
Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the economy, gun control, and reaching undecided voters
Foreign secretary David Lammy said the west "won't be bullied" by the Russian president.