FBI says it seized the largest cache of explosive devices in its history at Virginia farm

A Virginia man was arrested last month after investigators found what the Federal Bureau of Investigation described as the largest seizure of explosive devices in the agency's history, prosecutors said in court documents.

Brad Spafford, 36, of Isle of Wight, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 17 after federal agents executing a search warrant found more than 150 apparent explosive devices on Spafford's farm east of Newport News, Virginia, according to court records.

Spafford was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle, which carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison. But Spafford faces additional charges for possession of unregistered destructive devices, said assistant U.S. attorney Rebecca Gantt in a motion filed Dec. 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The filing came as part of prosecutors' argument against Stafford's release from jail to his mother's home and electronic monitoring, Gantt said in the filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The imposed conditions "are simply insufficient to mitigate these extraordinary risks to public safety," Gantt wrote. "They would do little to prevent him from procuring more firearms, including a sniper rifle which he possessed when the search warrant was executed."

Spafford will remain in custody until a decision is reached on the U.S. attorney's office's appeal. Attorneys for Spafford said on Wednesday that there had not been a date scheduled for a hearing on the motion.

Prosecutors: Source told FBI about alleged weapons cache

Spafford was arrested after a nearly two-year investigation during which a confidential source told the FBI about Spafford's ownership of a short barrel rifle and his stockpiling of weapons and homemade ammunition, prosecutors said.

The source said Spafford told him he had lost three fingers from his right hand while "working with a homemade explosive device," according to the order. The source then told the FBI that Spafford was using pictures of President Joe Biden for target practice at a shooting range and "stated that he believed political assassinations should be brought back, and that missing children in the news had been taken by the federal government to be trained as school shooters."

After the assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump last year, prosecutors said Spafford told the source that "he hoped the shooter doesn’t miss 'Kamala.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to prosecutors, in October 2024, the source wore a wire when he met with Spafford and learned that he kept a jar labeled "dangerous" in a freezer accessible to the rest of the family, Spafford's wife and two children. "The defendant also stated he had HMTD, which is a highly unstable primary explosive device that does not require the addition of any materials to detonate," the prosecutors' filing reads.

Spafford also told the source he had "ETN, a secondary explosive device," and discussed erecting "a 360-degree turret for a 50-caliber firearm on the roof," the filing adds.

When the FBI conducted its search warrant, "the defendant was interviewed and admitted to having a shortbarrel rifle and HMTD, but repeatedly denied having any explosive materials," prosecutors said. His wife told investigators that he "had firearms but they were all legal and denied knowledge of him having any explosive materials, including in the freezer," according to the court filing.

Investigators found most of the explosive devices in a detached garage along with "numerous tools and materials for manufacturing explosives, a home-made mortar, and riot gear, prosecutors said, adding that "additional pipe bombs were found completely unsecured in a backpack in the home’s bedroom."

Notebook containing 'recipes'

The prosecutors' filing included photos of the rifle, explosives, and the backpack, which had a "No Lives Matter" patch. According to an August 2024 alert from the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, No Lives Matter is "an accelerationist extremist ideology and promotes targeted attacks, mass killings, and criminal activity, and has historically encouraged members to engage in self-harm and animal abuse."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the filing, the FBI also found: a notebook that "contained 'recipes' for how to make explosive materials and devices, including grenades, and inventories of materials that can be used for such manufacture."

Prosecutors said the FBI's explosive unit detonated most of the material and devices "on site as they were deemed too unstable to transport and maintain."

Several devices were analyzed, by the FBI including one explosive device with metal spheres inside meant to fragment and cause additional damage, the filing reads.

'Inclination to manufacture and stockpile improvised explosive devices'

Defense attorneys for Spafford countered in a court filing that Spafford hasn't been charged with committing any violent act and should be allowed to be freed on conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Spafford is not known to have committed any violent act, his acts suggest interest in doing so, prosecutors said. "The defendant has the undisputed know-how, resources, and extreme inclination to manufacture and stockpile improvised explosive devices," they wrote.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Largest seizure of explosive devices in FBI history made in Virginia