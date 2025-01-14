FBI searching for drone operator that grounded aircraft battling Pacific Palisades fire

The FBI announced on Monday that it is seeking information about the collision of an unauthorized drone with a firefighting aircraft that was flying over the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County last week.

The crash took place at around 1 p.m. local time Thursday while the aircraft was operating over the Palisades Fire near the Pacific Coast, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Erik Scott. The aircraft, known as "Quebec 1," was struck by a civilian drone that was not assigned to fire operations, Scott said.

"The aircraft, commonly referred to as a 'super scooper,' was conducting fire suppression operations at the Palisades Fire near Malibu, California, and was able to land safely," according to an FBI statement. "The collision left a 3-by-6-inch hole in the left wing. Parts of the heavily damaged drone were recovered."

The FBI also opened a tipline seeking the public's help to identify the drone operator.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the aircraft was grounded and remained out of service for five days while firefighters battled several infernos that have raged across Los Angeles County. On Monday, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said the aircraft is expected to return to action Tuesday morning, pending approval by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"It has been repaired and we're waiting for the FAA to give us approval to fly again," Marrone said during a news conference.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI and FAA, the agencies confirmed in separate statements. The FBI is also asking for the public's help in tracking down the person responsible for the collision.

USA TODAY on Monday reached out to the FBI Los Angeles Field Office and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for comment.

Unauthorized drone violated FAA's temporary flight restriction in LA

Firefighting "super scooper" planes refill by descending to the placid waters of bays and lakes and skimming the water’s surface to load their tanks, according to Reuters. They then release the water to douse a blaze and repeat the process until they need to refuel.

Two massive super scoopers planes have been on lease from Canada amid the wildfires. According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24, the super scoopers have made flights and dozens of repeated water scoops to tackle the Palisades Fire.

The FAA said it has enacted several temporary flight restrictions in the Los Angeles area to protect firefighting aircraft. Both the FAA and FBI noted that the drone in Thursday's incident was not authorized to fly in the area and violated the FAA's temporary flight restriction.

"The FAA treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses," the agency said in a statement last week. "The FAA has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones in the (temporary flight restrictions)."

Authorities have arrested 3 people in connection with drone incidents

Deputies have arrested three people in connection with two drone incidents over the wildfires, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Since the fires erupted on Jan. 7, local authorities have reported at least 40 incidents involving unauthorized drones, according to CBS News and Fox News.

CBS News reported that these incidents have forced firefighting personnel to pause air operations. Over the weekend, Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief Robert Harris said 48 privately owned drones were detected over wildfire zones, Fox News reported.

According to the FAA, it is a federal crime — which is punishable by up to 12 months in prison — to interfere with firefighting operations on public lands. The FAA can also impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 against any drone pilot who interferes with emergency operations when temporary flight restrictions are in place. "Flying a drone near a wildfire is dangerous and can cost lives. When people fly drones near wildfires, fire response agencies often ground their aircraft to avoid the potential for a midair collision," according to the FAA. "Delaying airborne response poses a threat to firefighters on the ground, residents, and property in nearby communities, and it can allow wildfires to grow larger."

