FBI shares new details in investigation of Donald Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks

The FBI revealed new details from the investigation into the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in a Wednesday call with media, including that the shooter engaged in "detailed attack planning" well in advance of the rally. But more than six weeks after the attack, investigators still haven't uncovered a motive.

The FBI has done an extensive analysis of Crooks' online search history and activity, according Kevin Rojek, a special agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office who also spoke on the call. That has provided "valuable insight into his mindset, but not a definitive motive," Rojek said.

Investigators found a search from Crooks' account in late September of 2023 of Trump's campaign schedule and upcoming Pennsylvania appearances, according to Rojek.

But Trump doesn't appear to have been the only potential target. Rojek said between April and July of 2024, Crooks searched campaign events for both Trump and President Joe Biden, including events that were scheduled to happen in western Pennsylvania.

Federal investigators have been working to learn who 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was and why he tried to kill Trump ever since the Republican presidential nominee took a bullet to the ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. Crooks also killed rally attendee and father of two Corey Comperatore, while critically wounding two others.

Robert Wells, executive assistant director of the FBI's national security branch, said on the call that the FBI not only hasn't identified a motive, but also hasn't uncovered any co-conspirators or associates of Crooks who had advance knowledge of the attack.

"And I want to be clear, we have not seen any indication to suggest Crooks was directed by a foreign entity to conduct the attack," Wells added.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

At a July congressional hearing, FBI and Secret Service officials said law enforcement identified Crooks as suspicious well before the attack, and shared a photograph of him nearly an hour before he opened fire at about 6:11 p.m. EDT. A local officer radioed seeing Crooks on the roof from which he opened fire with "a long gun" about 30 seconds in advance.

In the first hours and days after the shooting unfolded, investigators said Crooks appeared to have acted alone, and that they had not readily identified a motive behind the attack. They said he used an 'AR-style 556' rifle, which was next to Crooks' body after he was shot and killed upon unleashing several bullets.

Since the assassination attempt, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned under intense pressure over the failure to protect Trump at the campaign event. Members of Congress and the wider public have continued to press the service about how Crooks was able to obtain a line of fire on Trump.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FBI shares new details on Trump shooter in rally assassination attempt