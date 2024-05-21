FBI taking over Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO financial investigation

Reuters Videos

STORY: London’s High Court ruled Tuesday that Prince Harry cannot amend his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s British tabloid newspapers to include allegations against his wife Megan.The court also said he could not pursue claims against Murdoch himself.The prince and 40 others are suing News Group Newspapers over accusations of unlawful activities by journalists and private investigators, for the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World from the mid-1990s to the mid-2010s.The cases are due to go to a trial, lasting up to eight weeks, beginning in January.Harry sought to amend his lawsuit to add new allegations, including that the Sun ordered private investigators to target his then girlfriend – and now wife Meghan – in 2016.The judge rejected the attempt to extend the time frame of the claim.The judge also denied a request from Harry and other claimants to include allegations Murdoch, gave "knowingly false" evidence about his knowledge of phone-hacking and other unlawful acts, and was personally involved in a cover-up.However, the judge did allow Harry to alter his case to include allegations the papers had bugged his landline phones.