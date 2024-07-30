FBI: Thomas Matthew Crooks May Have Hid Antisemitic, Anti-Immigrant Social Page

Josh Fiallo
·2 min read
Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters
Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters

The FBI revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump’s would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks may have owned a social media account whose posts were antisemitic, anti-immigrant, and ultimately “extreme in nature.”

FBI deputy director Paul Abbate did not say what social platform the account was active on, but he said it had pushed out hundreds of posts in 2019 and 2020. Support for political violence was among the posts, he said.

“There were over 700 comments posted from this account,” said Abbate. “Some of these comments, if ultimately attributable to the shooter, appear to reflect antisemitic and anti-immigration themes to espouse political violence and are described as extreme in nature.”

Abbate testified that investigators have not determined a definitive motive behind the assassination attempt. However, he said agents are beginning to get a clearer picture of who Crooks, a 20-year-old who lived with his parents and worked at a nursing home, really was.

Texts Show How Officers Lost Track of Trump Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks

Despite its ownership not being confirmed, Abbate said the agency felt it was important to detail the social account’s nature because of the “general absence of other information” about Crooks’ “motive and mindset.”

The comments come as lawmakers have pressed the Secret Service and FBI for answers about Crooks, who was shot dead within seconds of opening fire at a Trump rally on July 13.

Ronald Rowe, the Secret Service’s acting director, testified Tuesday that he was “ashamed” by his agency’s failures and was prepared to be candid about them. He said he visited the rally site in Pennsylvania after the attack and couldn’t believe how clear of a shot—from less than 400 feet—Crooks was able to take at Trump.

“I laid in a prone position to evaluate his line of sight,” Rowe said. “What I saw made me ashamed. As a career law enforcement officer and a 25 year veteran with the Secret Service, I cannot defend why that roof was not better secured to prevent similar lapses from occurring in the future.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Focused amid the gunfire, an AP photographer captures another perspective of attack on Trump

    BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.

  • Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse

    The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”

  • Fred Trump III in New Interview: ‘My Uncle Donald Is Atomic Crazy’

    Donald Trump’s nephew said in a new interview that he heard his uncle use the n-word, but says he does not consider him racist—he just “uses people.”Appearing Tuesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, Fred Trump III also confirmed that he plans to vote for Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election and doesn’t expect any more invitations to Trump golf courses. Fred Trump III is the son of the former president’s late older brother, Fred Trump II, who died in 1981 at 42. He was appeari

  • GOP senator, Fox News host battle over Harris ‘ding dong’ remark

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday said Americans view Vice President Harris as “a bit of a ding-dong,” a comment that was met with some pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Kennedy fired off a series of attacks against Harris on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” repeatedly claiming polls show that Americans…

  • Biden Fires Parting Shot at Supreme Court: ‘Not Above Law’

    Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass

  • Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them

    Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou

  • JD Vance’s close college friend shares revealing emails

    Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of&nbsp;JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”

  • Trump Goes After Miley Cyrus After Praising Her Dad Onstage

    Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of

  • Biden’s former communications director: Trump wasn’t saying ‘there will be no more elections’

    President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…

  • Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa

    The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.

  • Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’

    Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…

  • Bill Barr: Biden’s reforms would purge Supreme Court’s conservative justices

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr offered his concerns about President Biden’s reform proposals for the Supreme Court on Monday, arguing they would eliminate the high court’s conservative justices and “destroy the independence of the judiciary.” “Americans need to understand that the campaign to radically change the Court is coming. While current proposals like term limits…

  • J.D. Vance Says Racism ‘Definitely’ Helped Trump Win in Resurfaced Clip

    Former President Donald Trump’s re-election running mate J.D. Vance was caught in another resurfaced clip talking about Trump and his MAGA fan base.In the video, Vance blamed the “well-educated and the alt-right” for a “hyper-racialized” 2016 election—and even called some Trump voters “racists.”In the clip, reportedly taken in 2017 at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, Vance added that race frequently comes up because “race will always play a role in our country.”Read more at The D

  • Judge permanently blocks part of Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’

    A federal judge has permanently blocked the restrictions Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on handling race-related issues in workplace training – part of the controversial Individual Freedom Act, better known as the “Stop WOKE Act.”

  • Maggie Haberman Spots Sign That Trump ‘Isn’t Quite Sure How To Attack’ Kamala Harris

    The New York Times reporter highlighted the former president's unease with his likely 2024 rival.

  • Israel foreign minister urges NATO expel Turkey over threat to enter Israel

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's foreign minister urged NATO to expel Turkey on Monday after its President Tayyip Erdogan threatened his country might enter Israel as it had entered Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh in the past. "In light of Turkish President Erdogan's threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats ... to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Turkey and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance," the ministry said.

  • J.D. Vance Takes Another Stab at Cleaning Up His ‘Cat Ladies’ Rant

    Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), continued to play clean-up Sunday evening after a series of comments resurfaced in which he criticized those without children as insufficiently invested in the future of America and called Democratic politicians a “bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives.”Vance appeared on Fox News’ Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy to address the controversy, with Gowdy himself saying he’s been contacted by many people who were “disappointed”

  • Republicans Shrug at Trump Saying His Supporters ‘Won’t Have to Vote Anymore’

    Some in the GOP are totally cool with the former president's hints that he wants to be a dictator

  • Elon Musk's Latest Kamala Harris Criticism Is A Truly Demented Distortion Of Her Words

    Musk accused the vice president of being anti-family in a pearl-clutching post on X over the weekend.

  • Lara Trump Likens Kamala Harris to a Designer ‘Trash Bag’

    It seems like Donald Trump’s love of trash talking his opponents has spread to other members of his family.Last week, Trump described Kamala Harris as “real garbage.”Now the GOP presidential candidate’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has compared the Democratic White House hopeful to a designer “trash bag.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched rep