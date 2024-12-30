FBI warns that ‘organized theft groups’ from South America are targeting the homes of U.S. pro athletes

The FBI is warning professional sports leagues in the United States that “organized theft groups” from South America are behind a string of burglaries at the homes of star athletes.

“These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash,” the FBI said in a report obtained by ABC News.

On Friday, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic became the latest professional athlete to have his home burglarized. Thieves reportedly broke into Doncic’s home in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas and stole $30,000 worth of jewelry.

The FBI report, which was issued prior to the break-in at Doncic’s home, noted that between September and November "organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes." The break-ins were pre-planned and appear designed to take place when the athletes were not home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These preparation tactics enable theft groups to conduct burglaries in a short amount of time. Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities,” the FBI report said, according to ABC News.

A pattern of break-ins

The NBA and the NFL have issued memos to players and coaches warning that it’s no coincidence that high-profile players have been targeted.

“The homes of professional athletes across multiple sports leagues have become increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups. Law enforcement officials have noted these groups appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes’ homes on game days,” the NBA said in a November memo.

Here is a list of recent burglaries that have taken place at the homes of sports stars:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 15: NBA guard Mike Conley Jr. of the Minnesota Timberwolves had his home broken into while he was attending a Minnesota Vikings game, and jewelry was stolen.

Sept 16: The Minnesota home of NBA forward Karl Anthony Towns was burglarized, with thieves getting away with property worth more than $100,000.

Oct. 6: Local police were called to the home of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a break-in was reported by a member of his security team the night before an Oct. 7 home game. “It's disappointing. I can't get into too many details because the investigation is still ongoing,” Mahomes said during a Nov. 13 press conference.

Oct. 7: A thief broke into Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s home while he was playing against the New Orleans Saints. Police had confirmed that $20,000 in cash was stolen but did not previously disclose a stolen watch that has now been recovered in Providence, R.I.

Nov. 2: The home of Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis was broken into while he was playing a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has offered a $40,000 reward for information that leads to the return of his belongings after he put out a plea on social media saying that thieves took “most of my prized possessions.”

Nov. 29: Dallas Star hockey player Tyler Seguin reported that $500,000 in watches were stolen from his home while he was playing a home game at American Airlines Arena. No one was at home at the time of the robbery, though video of the crime was captured by security cameras.

Dec. 9: The Ohio home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was broken into while Burrows was in Texas playing a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec. 23: Thieves targeted Doncic’s home in North Dallas, making off with $30,000 in jewelry.

No players have been physically harmed

The level of sophistication involved in the planning and execution of the burglaries has led officials to conclude that an organized crime group is behind them, ABC reported. Though the majority of the burglaries have been conducted while the famous residents are not home, the FBI is also concerned about the possibility of violent encounters.

“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted,” the FBI report stated.