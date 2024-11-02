FBI Warns Of Two Fake Online Videos Relating To Election Security

The FBI warned today that two videos circulating online, both having to do with election security, falsely claim to come from the agency.

Authorities said that one video stated that the FBI had apprehended “three linked groups committing ballot fraud,” and the other had to do with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

“These videos are not authentic, are not from the FBI, and the content they depict is false,” the FBI said in a statement.

The statement underscores the extent to which federal and state authorities have concern over false information and deepfakes in advance of the election. Last month, the office of the director of national intelligence issued an assessment that a Russian propaganda unit “manufactured and amplified” content “claiming illegal activity committed by the Democratic vice-presidential candidate during his earlier career.” The claims were that Walz sexually assaulting students when he was a high school teacher.

On Friday, intelligence officials issued an assessment that “Russian influence actors manufactured a recent video that falsely depicted individuals claiming to be from Haiti and voting illegally in multiple counties in Georgia.” Russian sources also manufactured a video “falsely accusing an individual associated with the Democratic presidential ticket of taking a bribe from a U.S. entertainer,” according to the office of the director of national intelligence.

In the days leading up to the election and afterward, intelligence officials said that they expect “Russia to create and release additional media content that seeks to undermine trust in the integrity of the election and divide Americans.”

