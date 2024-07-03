FC TULSA's Mario Sanchez in the Studio

Latest Stories
- SempreMilan
‘Emotions are running high’ – Pulisic at centre of controversy after USA’s Copa America exit
Christian Pulisic and the United States were dumped out of the Copa America last night and they lost 1-0 against Uruguay to mean they exited at the group stage.Having won their opening game 2-0 agains...
- 90min Articles
Euro 2024 quarter-final draw confirmed
The full slate of Euro 2024 quarter-finals has been confirmed following the results of Tuesday's last-16 ties.Wins for the Netherlands and Turkey mean those two nations will square off on Sunday at th...
- Hello!
Princess Anne shares deep sadness in first public message since leaving hospital
Princess Anne has shared her first public message since leaving hospital where she received treatment for minor head injuries and concussion. Details...
- The Football Faithful
Cristiano Ronaldo slammed for ‘utterly embarrassing’ reaction to penalty miss
Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily criticised for his reaction to missing a penalty for Portugal against Slovenia at Euro 2024.The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward was handed the oppor...
- Associated Press
More changes to Mbappé face mask as France star's Euro 2024 problems persist
Kylian Mbappé has had more masks than goals at the European Championship. The France captain is struggling with his peripheral vision in the masks that were fitted to protect his broken nose from his country's opening game at Euro 2024. “Everything in front of him is fine, but there’s a delay with his peripheral vision.”
- The Canadian Press
Epic penalties drama for Ronaldo ends with Portugal beating Slovenia in a Euro 2024 shootout
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — No one does high drama in international soccer to such an operatic extent as Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Yahoo Sports
Copa América: Internet roasts Fox for bizarre USA-Uruguay camera angle, prompting a change mid-game: 'Are they using a blimp?'
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
- The Canadian Press
Jets lose four players, including defenceman Dillon, as free agency opens
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have lost four players to the open market on the opening day of NHL free agency.
- The Canadian Press
NHL teams splash cash on first day of free agency: 'A lot of money spent'
The Atlantic Division got down to business ahead of NHL free agency.
- Football Italia
Repubblica: Why Spalletti and Italy players didn’t get along
According to La Repubblica newspaper, Italy players and Luciano Spalletti didn’t get along during EURO 2024 due to the coach’s tactical requests and the lack of cohesion inside the group.La Repubb...
- PA Media: Sport
McLaren say lack of action against Max Verstappen led to Lando Norris crash
Norris called Verstappen “stupid, desperate and reckless” after the incident.
- The Canadian Press
Predators add Stamkos, Marchessault in blockbuster moves; NHL teams drop $1B in free agent frenzy
The Nashville Predators made a huge splash when free agency opened Monday by signing Stanley Cup champion forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault in a series of moves topping $100 million that made Smashville the center of attention on a record-setting, billion-dollar day across the NHL.
- The Canadian Press
NHL free agency shows teams in states with no income tax have an advantage
When the Tampa Bay Lightning made moves at the NHL draft to clear salary cap space, general manager Julien BriseBois hoped a variety of factors would entice players to sign as free agents.
- CBC
NHL teams aren't re-signing 4 players accused of sexual assault during their Canadian world junior days
Four NHL players charged with sexual assault in an incident stemming back to their days as Canadian world junior champions have not been re-signed to their respective teams. Dillon Dubé, formerly with the Calgary Flames, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote with the New Jersey Devils, and Carter Hart with the Philadelphia Flyers were all on leave with pay. They'll now be free agents after the Sunday signing deadline passed.Former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton was also charged in the assault case involvi
- LA Times
Bobby Bonilla Day: How his deferred contracts compare to Shohei Ohtani's deal
Bobby Bonilla, 61, earns $1.19 million from the Mets and $500,000 from the Orioles annually. His deferred contracts are chump change compared to Shohei Ohtani's deal.
- WKBW - Buffalo Scripps
Longtime Sabres Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons sign with new teams
Fans of the Buffalo Sabres will have to get used to seeing two longtime players in new uniforms next season. Forwards Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons have officially signed with new teams.
- The Canadian Press
Winger Tajon Buchanan breaks tibia in practice with Canada, surgery set for Wednesday
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Winger Tajon Buchanan is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday after breaking his tibia in practice ahead of Canada’s Copa America quarterfinal against Venezuela.
- The Canadian Press
6 teenage baseball players charged as adults in South Dakota rape case take plea deals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have reached plea deals.
- The Canadian Press
Utah State informs football coach Blake Anderson he will be fired for cause after Title IX review
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State informed football coach Blake Anderson on Tuesday that he will be fired for cause after an external review of allegations that he hadn’t complied with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases.
- INSIDER
Jason Kelce lost almost 20 pounds after retiring from the NFL. Now, he wants to lose another 20 more for his kids.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center told GQ that he hopes losing another 20 pounds will make him "more adept at playing with my children."