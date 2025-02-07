FCC investigating San Francisco radio station that shared location of undercover ICE agents

Clara Harter
·2 min read
FILE - Brendan Carr answers questions during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee hearing to examine the Federal Communications Commission on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2020. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File)
Brendan Carr, pictured on Capitol Hill in 2020, has sent a formal letter of inquiry to KCBS Radio in San Francisco. (Jonathan Newton / Associated Press)

The Federal Communications Commission has launched an investigation into KCBS Radio after the San Francisco station broadcast information on the live locations of undercover U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in San Jose.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr told Fox News that the commission had sent a formal letter of inquiry to the station in response to its Jan. 26 discussion of ICE operations, which he called "really concerning." He said that the station had a matter of days left to explain "how this could possibly be consistent with their public interest obligations" under their FCC license.

"You had ICE agents undercover doing operations in east San Jose and part of the town known for violent gang activity, and you had this radio station broadcasting the live location, identifying the unmarked vehicles that they were in," Carr told Fox News, "against the backdrop of Democrat leaders in Congress saying it's time for people to take fights to the street against Trump's agenda."

Audacy, the broadcasting company that owns KCBS, declined to comment on the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Newsom meets with Trump to move past the 'noise' of the election

On Jan. 26, the host of "KCBS Radio Weekend News" shared the location of agents and the vehicles they were in based on information from the Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County, a community organization developed to protect immigrant families from deportation threats.

"The County's Response Network says agents in San Jose were in unmarked vehicles," the host said, describing the color, make and model of the vehicles before listing the streets and locations where they were spotted. "Stay with KCBS, we'll be tracking it for you."

The Communications Act of 1934 requires that broadcast licensees operate in the “public interest, convenience and necessity." The FCC reserves the right to fine a station or revoke its license if it is found in violation of the public interest standard.

Trump first appointed Carr to serve on the FCC in 2017 and tapped him to lead the commission in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his interview with "Fox & Friends" on Thursday, Carr said he was "trying to look on the bright side," which is that an "unprecedented number of deportations" are taking place, and "for that, thank goodness for President Trump."

Fox host Brian Kilmeade noted that Carr previously opposed the effort of billionaire George Soros, a vocal supporter of Democratic candidates and causes, to become the majority shareholder of Audacy by purchasing $400 million of its debt in 2024. The FCC approved this restructuring of Audacy in September.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Calls for ‘60 Minutes’ and CBS to Be ‘Terminated’

    President Donald Trump called for CBS News program 60 Minutes to be “immediately terminated” and its network shut down Thursday, as he escalated campaign threats to punish media outlets that don’t offer coverage to his liking. He also tried to shoehorn the network into an online rightwing conspiracy theory that falsely claimed media outlets took millions in government kickbacks. In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his claim that 60 Minutes committed “election interference” last year by a

  • A Grocery What?!? Karoline Leavitt’s Briefing Blunder Leaves Everyone Confused

    The Trump White House press secretary's gaffe prompted two words to trend online.

  • US seizes Venezuelan president's plane held in Dominican Republic during Rubio visit

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday seized a second plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ’s government that is currently in the Dominican Republic.

  • Liz Cheney takes a swipe at Elon Musk's citizenship as pair trade blows on X

    Cheney undermined Musk’s knowledge of the U.S. by calling out his 22-year-long citizenship

  • Donald Trump Makes A Cost Estimate That Reflects The ‘Fairy Tale World’ He Lives In

    The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.

  • Senator Says They Are Getting ‘1,600 Calls a Minute’ Amid Trump-Musk Chaos

    A Republican senator has revealed that the Senate is being slammed with “1,600 calls a minute” rather than the typical 40 amid the chaos of Donald Trump’s first three weeks in office. The onslaught has been so great that the Senate phone system hasn’t been able to handle it, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in an X post on Wednesday. “The U.S. Senate phone system has been receiving around 1,600 calls each minute, compared to the 40 calls per minute we usually receive, which has disrupted our call

  • Trump Wants Ballroom to Turn White House Into Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump has vowed to build a $100 million ballroom in the White House – the first major renovation to the presidential mansion in over 70 years. Trump said he is good at building party rooms – the glitzy Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom takes pride of place at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Countering any suggestion that a ballroom would be an indulgence while Elon Musk’s DOGE team is stripping federal budgets, Trump said he would pick up the tab for the ambitious project himself.

  • Education Staffers Warned: Trump Buyout Deal Comes With a Major Catch

    Leaders at the Department of Education told staff Wednesday that the Trump administration could cancel its controversial, government-wide deferred resignation offer after workers sign it, possibly leaving them without months of guaranteed pay. According to a report in NBC News, citing three department sources, two top department officials said during a virtual all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the education secretary could rescind the administration’s offer, which allows workers to voluntarily

  • ‘He Choked!’: Canadian Lawmaker Taunts Donald Trump, Then Issues Stern Warning

    MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”

  • Ilhan Omar Mocks Elon Musk For Embarrassing Mistake: 'You Should Brush Up On Our Laws'

    Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."

  • Trump Administration Evicts Ex-Coast Guard Leader With Shockingly Little Notice

    A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir

  • People Whose Lives Have Been Upended By Donald Trump's Recent Policies Are Sharing Their Stories, And It's Bleak

    "It is heartbreaking to see ICE standing in front of hospitals and supermarkets, waiting to catch innocent migrants who are just trying to get health and food."

  • ‘Whoa!’ CNN’s Harry Enten Stunned By Musk’s Plunging Popularity

    CNN’s data guru expressed astonishment Wednesday at new polling which reveals DOGE supremo Elon Musk is even more unpopular than his boss, Donald Trump. Harry Enten, the network’s senior data correspondent, revealed research by Quinnipiac which showed 53% of people oppose him having a key role in the Trump administration. Speaking on CNN News Central, he told anchor Sara Sidner, “I think simply put, the American people did not sign up for this. They voted in Donald Trump. They did not vote in El

  • Fox Host Tips Off Colleagues to Trump Chief Susie Wiles’ Death Stare

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s pitch to relocate millions of Gazans and have the U.S. take over the territory was “crazy”—and for proof, she said, just look at his chief of staff’s face after he floated the idea. “If you want to know how crazy the idea is, you have to look no further than Susie Wiles’ face as he said it,” Tarlov told her colleagues on The Five. “We know where the idea came from. Last year, Jared Kushner said you could get some really great water

  • Trump resistance? A 1940s US sabotage manual goes viral

    Since the inauguration of Donald Trump in January, tens of thousands of people have downloaded the “Simple Sabotage Field Manual”, a guide written by a US intelligence agent in 1944 to help the allied resistance during World War II. Its newfound popularity comes amid an emerging grassroots opposition to waves of executive orders from the new president. The first time Donald Trump was elected US president in 2017, George Orwell’s dystopian thriller “1984” made a surprise return to the top of best

  • More than 150 female inmates raped and burned to death during Goma jailbreak in DRC, UN says

    More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a United Nations spokesperson has said.

  • Stephen Colbert Trolls Don Jr. Over The 'Pretty Dumb' Video That Got Him In Trouble

    The "Late Show" host said the son of President Donald Trump may have crossed the line in Italy.

  • South African president phones influential billionaire Musk after Trump's funding threat

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with Donald Trump's “influential” billionaire adviser Elon Musk a day after the new U.S. president promised to cut funding for South Africa over a land expropriation law, Ramaphosa's spokesperson said Wednesday.

  • Panama Canal denies US claim of preferential crossing rights

    WASHINGTON/PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Panama Canal Authority on Wednesday denied the U.S. State Department's claim that U.S. government vessels would be able to cross the canal without paying fees, likely ratcheting up tensions after President Donald Trump threatened to take back control of the crossing. The canal authority, an autonomous agency overseen by the Panamanian government, said in a statement that it had not made any changes to charge fees or rights to cross the canal, adding its statement was directly in response to the U.S. claims. The U.S. State Department had said earlier in the day that Panama's government had agreed to no longer charge crossing fees for U.S. government vessels, in a move that would save the U.S. millions of dollars a year.

  • One dead among 16 people stopped by RCMP in recent Prairies border crossings

    The RCMP have released details on three incidents along the Canada-U.S. border officers responded to in recent weeks. The incidents involved 16 attempted border crossings and one death.Police held a news conference in Edmonton on Wednesday to provide information about two border crossings in Coutts, Alta., earlier this week, and one crossing 15 kilometres east of Emerson, Man., a few weeks earlier.On Tuesday morning, a man crossing the border into Coutts was referred to a secondary inspection ar