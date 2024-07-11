FCSP Foundation hosting 'Dunk for a Cure' event for pancreatic cancer research
FCSP Foundation hosting 'Dunk for a Cure' event for pancreatic cancer research
FCSP Foundation hosting 'Dunk for a Cure' event for pancreatic cancer research
Esther Shoebridge, 59, experienced months of 'baffling symptoms', which also included numbness and neck pain.
The 46-year-old actor and his service dog were found deceased inside a vehicle on June 13.
Mental health professionals encourage people to watch out for warning signs of "functional freeze" in case something more serious develops.
“The updated guidance is easy to understand, practical, and evidence-based.”
"I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019," the teenager explained while attending the L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 9
Olivia Harlow died on June 24 after doctors reportedly found brain tumors despite her initial tests coming back clear
The average American gets more than 60% of their calories from UPFs. A dietitian shared how she cuts back while enjoying convenient, tasty lunches.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is urging people across the country not to drink Silk brand oat, almond, coconut, or almond and cashew milk, as well as Great Value almond milk, as the products could be contaminated with Listeria bacteria. So far, Ontario's top doctor says nine people in the province have contracted listeriosis, and five have been hospitalized. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 10, 2024.
A family of three died in a head-on collision near Agassiz, B.C., early Tuesday, RCMP said.Police were called to the crash scene on the Lougheed Highway near Seabird Island just before 3:30 a.m. PT, Agassiz RCMP Sgt. Andy Lot said in a news release.There, they found a car and tractor trailer had collided head on. Two adults in the car died at the scene, Lot said. An infant in the car was airlifted to hospital but died a few hours later, he added. B.C. Emergency Health Services told CBC News that
Saskatoon doctor Ryan Meili recently made an unusual house call. Or more accurately, a horse call.Earlier this year, Meili and his wife, pediatrician Mahli Brindamour, took their two kids along for a six-month volunteer placement in the southern African nation of Lesotho, where they worked with tuberculosis patients through the group Partners in Health.When one man didn't show up on time for his appointment at the hospital, Meili asked around and learned the man had to travel 40 kilometres on ho
A case of plague has been confirmed in a person in Pueblo County, Colorado, officials said Tuesday.
In the U.S., most human cases occur in the Southwest and the West. About seven people get plague per year, the CDC said.
An expert in supercentenarians, people who live past 110, shared the traits she's noticed in the world's oldest people, including having friends.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden saw a neurologist at the White House on Jan. 17 for a neurological exam, the results of which were later reported as part of his annual physical more than a month later, the White House said on Tuesday.
TV star Brooke Burke has revealed her kids discovered her cancer diagnosis by accident when her daughter stumbled across a video on her phone which she had recorded to tell the world about her health battle.
The actress said a viral illness that landed her in the hospital last year inspired her to “take more proactive control of my health”
The owner of the spa where she gave the illegal injections said she didn’t know about the activities that cost one of her former employees a registered nurse license.
Violet Affleck, the 18-year-old daughter of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, spoke in defense of COVID-19 masks at a meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 9.Mayor Karen Bass said she was considering a mask ban for protests after a recent pro-Palestine protest outside a synagogue in Los Angeles.During her one-minute address to the board, Affleck also revealed that she contracted a post-viral condition in 2019 that leaves her at greater risk of illness.“Hi, Violet Affleck … first-time voter. I’m 18. I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I’m okay now but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses,” she said.“The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief. One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological, cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see, and even think. It stands to exacerbate our homelessness crisis, as well as the suffering of many people in our city. It hits communities of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, women, and anyone in a public-facing, essential job the hardest.“To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including at jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities. You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment and, most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. They do not keep us safer. They make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together.” Credit: LA County Board of Supervisors via Storyful
When a mosquito bites you, it “will release a little bit of their saliva, which releases that itch response." But it shouldn't bother you for long.
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is planning to sue UnitedHealth, Cigna and CVS Health over their tactics as middlemen in negotiating prices for drugs including insulin, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The three companies own the largest pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, which are being investigated for the rebates, or volume-based discounts, they negotiate with drug manufacturers, and how these influence drug access and pricing. UnitedHealth declined to comment; Cigna was not immediately available for comment.