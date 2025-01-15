The FDA has banned Red No. 3, a synthetic dye used in candy, cereals, and Tylenol

Red No. 3 has been linked to cancer in some rat studies.

The FDA said food companies have until 2027 to strip the dye from products.

Regulators previously reviewed evidence linking food dye to ADHD.

The Food and Drug Administration has banned the use of a specific red dye that has been linked to cancer in some rat studies.

Red No. 3 is a synthetic dye which gives a cherry hue to candies, sodas, and some medications.

"The FDA cannot authorize a food additive or color additive if it has been found to cause cancer in human or animals," Jim Jones, the FDA's deputy director for human foods, said in a statement.

"Evidence shows cancer in laboratory male rats exposed to high levels of FD&C Red No. 3."

Food companies have until 2027 to phase out Red No. 3 from their products and replace them with natural dyes. Drug companies, like the maker of Tylenol PM, Johnson & Johnson, have until 2028.

Red No. 3 is present in a quarter of baking decorations and tenth of cookies sold in the US. Products include:

Nerds

Peeps

Morningstar Farms Veggie Bacon Strips

Vigo Saffron Yellow Rice

Tylenol PM

A spokesperson for the National Confectioners Association told Business Insider candy makers welcome more transparency and will reformulate products accordingly.

Is food dye a health risk?

The move comes more than 30 years after the FDA banned the use of Red No. 3 in cosmetics, when animal studies showed links to cancer.

At the time, in 1990, the FDA promised to extend that ban to food products too, in part due to pressure from the food industry.

"Americans like their cherries red," a food lobbyist who worked with the maraschino cherry industry told the Washington Post in 1989, fighting to keep Red No. 3.

In recent years, 20 advocacy organizations came together to petition the FDA to ban Red No. 3, citing animal studies showing a link to thyroid cancer.

The petition also implored the FDA to reconsider evidence that some synthetic food dyes could increase children's risk of ADHD.

US and European regulators reviewed the ADHD evidence in 2011. While the EU determined the evidence was strong enough to warn against synthetic dyes for kids, the FDA said more research was needed.

Europe and California took the lead

In the EU, Red No. 3 is banned in all cosmetic and food products except cocktail cherries. Instead, manufacturers use natural dyes like carmine, turmeric, and beets to add vibrance to their products.

While federal regulators have held off, California took action at the state level.

In 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law banning Red No 3., giving food giants until 2027 to change their products. In late 2024, the state issued a ban on six other synthetic food dyes in public schools: Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. That, too, will take effect in 2027.

It is serendipitous timing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's pick to lead the Health and Human Services Department. In his campaign for president, Kennedy promised Americans that he would ban all synthetic food dyes in his pursuit to "make America healthy again."

The consumer advocate organizations are calling on the FDA to follow California's lead and expand the ban to encompass all synthetic dyes.

"Many synthetic food dyes are allowed in food but haven't been reviewed for safety by the FDA in decades despite recent studies that have linked the chemicals to serious health problems," Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, said in a statement.

"It's time for the FDA to catch up with the latest science and get these harmful chemicals out of our food."

