FDA Crackdown: Asbestos Fear Triggers New Rules for Talc Cosmetics

According to reports, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is suggesting a new rule requiring talc-containing cosmetic items to be systematically tested for asbestos content. This action coincides with continuous litigation against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which has thousands of claims claiming that its talc-based products, including baby powder, can cause ovarian cancer among others.

Before deciding on the rule, the FDA will invite public comments lasting ninety days. Under the plan, manufacturers must find asbestos via batch testing with polarized light and transmission electron microscopy. Ignoring rules could lead to products being judged tainted.

Many cosmetics, including blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, some deodorants and infant care, contain talc. Although talc is naturally occurring, a recognized carcinogen, asbestos can occasionally contaminate it. By guaranteeing the absence of asbestos in talc-based cosmetics, especially in view of the several lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson, this proposed rule seeks to improve consumer safety.

