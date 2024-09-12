FDA now requires mammogram reports to include breast density information
This week, updated FDA regulations took effect to ensure those important mammogram screening reports include information about breast density.
"It’s never too late to make changes and corrections," one expert noted.
High levels of lead were found in a dozen brands of cinnamon powder and spice blends, according to testing by Consumer Reports.
"My resident cried for three straight days after that incident."
The 62-year-old actor and comedian is one of the many celebrities to share their skin cancer diagnosis with fans.
More than half the global population doesn’t consume enough of seven nutrients critical for human health, according to a new study. Here’s how you can.
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says a resident who died in August of brain inflammation had the eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, a mosquito-borne disease that's rarely spread to humans.Like the West Nile virus, EEE is typically transmitted between wild birds and mosquitoes, according to OPH. It sometimes infects horses, hence its name, but is seldom passed on to people.Last month, OPH said there had only been three confirmed human cases in Ontario. As recently as Monday, Health Canada report
King Charles will begin his autumn tour in Australia on October 18.
The US Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it will examine the potential harm to women of heavy metals such as lead and arsenic found in tampons.
For thousands of years, the upper class has been “spending their own money to use themselves as guinea pigs.” And modern research is picking up the pace.
Brazil is enduring its worst drought since nationwide measurements began over seven decades ago, with 59% of the country under stress — an area roughly half the size of the U.S. (AP/Fernando Crispim)
Eli Lilly’s experimental insulin that is injected just once a week is as effective as daily insulin injections for maintaining blood sugar levels in patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, researchers said on Tuesday at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes meeting in Madrid. In two late-stage trials, they compared blood sugar management over the course of a year with weekly injections of insulin efsitora alfa or daily injections of insulin degludec.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadly forms of cancer.
A series of studies this year have pointed to possible explanations behind 'long COVID' - along with potential measures to treat it.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Shares in Roche dropped to a two-month low on Thursday after an experimental weight-loss pill that carries high market hopes was linked to an elevated rate of temporary side effects in its initial test phase on humans. Roche shares were trading 3.5% down by 0940 GMT, the second biggest faller on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, after the company presented details on the trial with once-daily pill CT-996 late on Wednesday. According to a presentation at a meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Madrid, all 25 trial participants experienced mild or moderate side effects, or adverse events in industry parlance, including those that only received an ineffective placebo.
A combination of strength training and endurance exercise was shown to be the most beneficial for post-menopausal women.
If you want to enjoy these foods, but are still conscious about your health, there is a sweet spot to aim for.
Health care was one of the topics at the forefront of Tuesday night's debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump said he was interested in replacing the Affordable Care Act -- also known as "Obamacare" -- but implied that he didn't have any specific plans in place. When asked by ABC News moderator Linsey Davis to clarify if he had a health care plan, the former president said he had "concepts of a plan" to replace the ACA but provided no details.
Community rallies around family of two-year-old battling cancer
Andrew Douglass shoved his clothes and belongings into plastic trash bags as five police officers surrounded his encampment — a drab gray tent overflowing along a bustling sidewalk in the gritty Tenderloin neighborhood, where homeless people lie sprawled on public sidewalks, sometimes in drug overdoses.
Seniors can stay healthy this fall and winter with updated vaccines and fall prevention tips.