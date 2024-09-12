FDA now requires mammogram reports to include breast density information

Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Shares in Roche dropped to a two-month low on Thursday after an experimental weight-loss pill that carries high market hopes was linked to an elevated rate of temporary side effects in its initial test phase on humans. Roche shares were trading 3.5% down by 0940 GMT, the second biggest faller on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, after the company presented details on the trial with once-daily pill CT-996 late on Wednesday. According to a presentation at a meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Madrid, all 25 trial participants experienced mild or moderate side effects, or adverse events in industry parlance, including those that only received an ineffective placebo.