FDA recalls more than 2 million baked goods over concerns of listeria contamination

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for 60 baked products, including a variety of doughnuts, over concerns of potential listeria contamination.

The recall, which impacts approximately 2 million baked goods, was issued for products manufactured by FGF Brands, a pastry wholesaler that distributes baked goods within the U.S. and Canada, according to the FDA report. The reason for the recall, meanwhile, is listed as “potential for contamination with listeria monocytogenes."

Recalled products include a variety of filled and flavored donuts, cinnamon sticks, French crullers, and fritters, some of which are also sold at Dunkin’, and were produced before Dec. 13, 2024, according to the report.

Class II classification

While the recall was initially issued on Jan. 7, it was upgraded to Class II on Wednesday. Class II is defined as “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FDA did not specify the next steps for consumers and FGF Brands did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for a comment. Customers can reach the company via telephone at 905-761-3333 or via email at info@fgfbrands.com, according to details mentioned on their website.

A full list of products can be found on the FDA's website.

See the collection: Krispy Kreme unveils new doughnut collection ahead of Valentine's Day

Listeria poisoning symptoms

Listeriosis, or listeria poisoning, is a foodborne bacterial infection most commonly caused by the bacterium listeria monocytogenes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is considered a serious condition and can be dangerous or life-threatening, especially to older adults, people with weak immune systems, and pregnant women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S., according to the CDC. The agency estimates that the disease impacts 1,600 Americans each year, with approximately 260 people dying from those infections.

Symptoms include, per the CDC:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Diarrhea

Other gastrointestinal symptoms

Miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery and/or life-threatening infection of newborn infants

Death

People in higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care.

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FGF Brands baked products recall: FDA elevates risk, what to know