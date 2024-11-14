FDNY Battles Large Bush Fire in 'Treacherous' Conditions

The New York Fire Department (FDNY) battled what they described as a “very large” bush fire in Inwood Hill Park through the night into November 14.

According to the FDNY, the blaze was difficult to fight due to the “treacherous conditions”.

“We had many challenges here due to the terrain, the elevation, and we had water issues as well,” said Chief of Fire Operations Kevin Woods.

According to local media citing officials, the cause of the fire remained under investigation as fire crews stayed on scene. Credit: FDNY via Storyful