FDOT fixes A1A after washout in Ormond-by-the-Sea caused by heavy rain
Super Typhoon Yagi will shake up the pattern over Canada by next week, bringing a stretch of midsummer like warmth to parts of the country
It’s eerily quiet in the Atlantic during the peak of hurricane season. What’s causing it could be a sign of what’s to come in a warming world.
The National Hurricane Center said Friday it is currently tracking four tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
A rapidly growing invasive plant that's prohibited in Ontario has been discovered for the first time in Canada in the Hillman Marsh Conservation Area in Leamington, Ont.Hydrilla can grow to 7.5 metres; clog water intake pipes and boat motors; and impede other recreational activities like swimming and paddling, according to a notice issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).ERCA has closed the west cell of the marsh — including the trail and boardwalk — because the plant is easily
Crews are working to clean up a milky white substance which was seen flowing down a section of Kitchener's Schneider Creek earlier this week.Geoff Martin was biking home with his son along Iron Horse trail Tuesday afternoon. When coming around a bend near Borden Street, he got his first full view of the creek. That's when he spotted the mysterious sediment flowing through the water."I asked my five year old if he wanted to retrace the substance and so we turned back around, followed it back up t
The technology is described as a ‘breakthrough scalable renewable energy solution’ that could be coming to other European roofs soon.
Heavy rain is on the way impacting your Friday with cool temperatures reaching the single digits this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A 13-foot (4-meter) Burmese python was confiscated from an upstate New York man who was keeping the still-growing snake in a small tank, authorities said.
There's a potential for waterspouts or cold core funnels over the Great Lakes this weekend as a fall-like pattern sets up
Heavy rain is forecasted to impact The Maritimes on Friday into Saturday raising the risk of flooding along coastal regions in particular. Rainfall rates of up to 10mm/h are quite possible. Wind gusts could also reach up to 75km/h for regions like Sydney. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Alfie Tomkinson says thousands of dead fish have been recovered from Holmer Lake.
Since April, wolf attacks have terrorised villages near the Nepalese border, killing nine children.
A mighty ridge of high pressure continues to be anchored over the southern half of B.C. this week, keeping the Interior hot and bringing the heat back to the coast –– leading to an elevated risk of wildfires
Typhoon Yagi made landfall on Hainan island in southern China on Friday afternoon, September 6, bringing heavy rain, winds exceeding 138 mph, and an increased risk of landslides, according to the China Meteorological Administration.This timelapse satellite imagery, posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University, shows the typhoon swirling over Hainan and the Leizhou Peninsula as it moved west toward northern Vietnam.The imagery was captured over about 14.5 hours, from 7:20 am to 10 pm on Friday, according to a timestamp on the video. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA/NESDIS via Storyful
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are keeping an eye on four areas swirling in the Atlantic Basin, including a newly designated Invest 99L off the U.S. East Coast and Invest 90L off the Gulf Coast.
Summer 2024 sweltered to Earth's hottest on record, making it even more likely that this year will end up as the warmest humanity has measured, European climate service Copernicus reported Friday.
The first of a handful of new houses has arrived in Inuvik, N.W.T.The Gwich'in Tribal Council (GTC) says it's bringing nine new homes to the community over the next month and a half. Eight more homes are planned for Fort McPherson, and three for Aklavik — all before the end of the year."We are going to need, obviously, some luck barging them into Aklavik. So we're hoping water levels are fine here over the next couple of weeks so that we can make that happen," said Jamie Koe, chief executive off
It is going to be feeling a lot like October in Ontario as a cold front bring rain and cooler temperatures, Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
"We’re all learning there is no playbook for an emergency like this one,” Los Angeles county supervisor Janice Hahn said
The Prince of Wales founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020.