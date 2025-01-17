FDOT prepares for snow in north Florida
An Arctic blast is plunging south and could bring snow to areas of north Florida next week.
Two-year-old Gracie McHugh was dismissed as having the flu, but her mom brought her back to the hospital after looking up her symptoms online
Picture the scene: One of the world’s top golfers has just finished a terrible round on the course at the Dubai Desert Classic and moments later he’s swapped his putter for a crayon, busily working on a coloring book.
The Princess of Wales was very humble and modest when a woman praised her for looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during her cancer treatment...
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
There's also one big difference between the flu and COVID or a cold that can indicate which illness you have. Don't ignore it.
Jim Harbaugh has a busy offseason ahead of him. Here's what to know about his heart condition, cardiac ablations and recovery time.
Girls wrestling explodes in popularity across the nation
EDMONTON — Three Alberta disability advocacy groups say they're shocked and saddened after learning the provincial government plans to back out of their funding contracts more than a year early.
A woman died in hospital Thursday after she was taken there following an encounter with RCMP officers on Wednesday.The death was reported by RCMP to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba on Friday and the police watchdog is investigating.Police were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at a home in Vogar, Man., about 160 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the narrows of Lake Manitoba, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the IIU said in a news release.When RCMP got to the house, they found a woman u
An Alberta judge has stayed sex charges against a deaf man because the courts couldn't find an interpreter to help him understand the legal proceedings.
Stop counting sheep — these tips can help you fall asleep fast (but you may have to change your habits, try meditation and leave your phone outside your bedroom).
A 46-year-old man now faces a murder charge in the death of a Lincoln man, police said.
She died surrounded by her family.
The palace made the rare decision to release two health announcements, marking the start of a year that would prove to be unlike any other for the royal family
While the number of patients with flu are declining, a cold snap has again placed nurses under extreme stress.
A doctor who practiced at several locations, including Brigham and Women's Hospital, has been indicted for rape.
Red 3 is a synthetic colored dye that’s used to give foods a vibrant red color. Here's what it's in.
The comedian shared how her family would use her diagnosis of lymphoblastic leukemia to get out of speeding tickets and get things for free
The province is stepping in to help with what it says is life-changing medical care to a boy from Gaza. The child is the first of two Palestinian children that will be treated here.
As it stands currently, the TikTok app will be banned in the United States beginning January 19