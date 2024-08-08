International Cat Day 2024: Pictures of cute cats and their owners celebrating today

A paw-some day is here to celebrate our favourite feline friends.

International Cat Day gives cat lovers a legitimate reason to share all those a-mew-sing photos and videos and spoil their much-loved moggies

The event also raises awareness of cats living in shelters and waiting for their fur-ever homes.

“International Cat Day is a day to unite cat lovers across the globe and celebrate cats — sharing our passion for this fascinating species,” a spokesperson for the event organiser, International Cat Care, said.

Here is everything you need to know about this truly purr-fect occasion.

When is International Cat Day 2024?

International Cat Day is an annual event celebrated on August 8.

What is this International Cat Day 2024 theme?

This year, it is all about feeling lucky to have cats — and celebrating what they bring to our lives as owners and admirers.

International Cat Care hopes people will share their cat stories online using the hashtag #CelebrateCats.

“We encourage anyone with an appreciation for cats, including cat owners, veterinary professionals and people who work with cats, to take a moment to celebrate the species and the unique bonds we share with them,” it said on the International Cat Day website here.

“With an estimated 600 million cats worldwide, both owned and unowned, the theme ‘Celebrating Cats’ invites cat advocates to come together and share their love for cats — fostering a sense of community and shared passion for championing their welfare.”

Here are a few gorgeous cats to celebrate International Day 2024.

happy international cat day, my babies!! 🥺💗 pic.twitter.com/LMIEdBoTkT — marj ♡ (@rslsmxrj_) August 8, 2024

Happy #InternationalCatDay



I spotted this little guy up in Castelmola, the hilltop hamlet high above #Taormina, watching the world go by as whilst we were walking around the viccoli (little alleys) of this beautiful medieval village this spring



Isn’t it a cutie? 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/of84S7D7SD — WhiteAlmondSicily (@SicilyConcierge) August 8, 2024

Here are some more magnificent moggies to leave you purring with delight.

Happy international Cat day everyone 😻❤️ pic.twitter.com/om34575Gt5 — Dr. Carole Burnett (@stewieandmilou) August 8, 2024

Any excuse for a photo of my boy 😍



Hamish, age 4



He's a sweetheart. Also a pain in the ass sometimes, but I love him ❤️#InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/FDrIZDw1TE — Karen M Renton (@karen_renton) August 8, 2024

It’s apparently International Cat Day today, or in our house of four utterly spoiled cats, Thursday.

I will not be telling them that it’s a celebration of their kind today, they already have healthy egos.

Photos for entertainment purposes (or purrposes, I’m so sorry): pic.twitter.com/rWXalGowOY — Danie Tregonning (@DanieTreg) August 8, 2024

Who created International Cat Day?

The day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) to raise awareness about cats’ needs and welfare and to encourage cat ownership and care.

In 2020, custodianship of International Cat Day passed to International Cat Care. This is a not-for-profit British organisation aiming to improve the health and welfare of domestic cats worldwide since 1958.

How can I get involved in International Cat Day 2024?

International Cat Care has listed several ways to celebrate your cats on its website.

People are asked to share photos or videos of their favourite moggies on social media using #InternationalCatDay #CelebrateCats and tagging @icatcare.

Other ideas include:

Celebrate your cat by spending a little more time with them. Perhaps you can treat them to a favourite snack or new toy — and play with your feline friend for at least five minutes.

Highlight how you celebrate cats within your workplace. For example, veterinary clinics that have achieved Cat Friendly Clinic status or how those working with unowned cats can improve the lives of cats in their care

Wear pink or something cat-themed to work to show your colleagues and clients that you’re supporting International Cat Day and celebrating cats everywhere.

For a full list of ideas from International Cat Care, visit their website here.