Fearless and unknowable: Peggy from The Archers was the queen of British radio

When news reached me that Peggy Woolley had passed away my first thought was: “OMG Hilda Ogden! Which poor sentimental sucker is going to be landed with horrible hissy (and scratchy and bitey) Hilda Ogden?” Hilda O is – was – Peggy’s cantankerous cat, much-feared by family, friends and even Alistair the village vet. Like her mistress she was an acquired taste, ruling the roost wherever she went and leaving all around quaking, lest they provoke her very visible displeasure.

It is of course June Spencer, who played Peggy for an astonishing 71 years (presumably down to all the fresh Borsetshire air) who has died at the grande dame age of 105. Although she hasn’t actually been on the programme since 2022 when she recorded her final episode at her home, the character was never officially killed off. Indeed thanks to the antisocial antics of Hilda Ogden – never simply called Hilda, unwarranted informality being among the great many things of which Peggy disapproved – Peggy’s name has remained on everyone’s lips, including Khalil Malik. You know, rapscallion son of the new doctor?

Now at this stage, you may be wondering why I am referring to these fictional characters and indeed this make-believe moggy as though they were real. That’s because, for those of us who follow The Archers, they really do feel like family. And Peggy Woolley was the most authentic of them all – by a country mile.

Yes, she could be snobbish but she could also be unexpectedly kind. Some of her views were reactionary – pace her horror when the village got a female vicar – but her forward-thinking passion for (and investment in) rewilding was as surprising as it was visionary. There was a three-dimensionality, a complexity to her character that stemmed from a lifetime of experience and possessed all the authority that comes with age. When she spoke, everybody listened – even if they didn’t always like what she had to say.

She seemed ancient when I started listening way back in the 1980s as a 14-year-old - after all she was in her 60s and both too posh and purse-lipped to warm to. But down the years I grew to respect her as the matriarch of the hermetically sealed world that is Ambridge and indeed of British radio per se. Her character Peggy was originally an outsider from London, who worked as a barmaid in The Bull. Her ignorance of rural ways meant she could ask the most basic of questions and then get quite lengthy technical replies from the men. Always the men. Thus she was crucial to The Archers brief; it was made in collaboration with Defra and designed to dispense farming advice to its listeners while also educating townies about the countryside.

June Spencer playing Peggy in the early days of The Archers, which began in 1950 - BBC

The idea of anyone – and that includes blustering Justin Elliott – being brave enough to mansplain anything to the heroically humourless Queen of Ambridge in recent years is downright laughable. But stoical Peggy had earned her crown. She was a survivor who knew suffering; her first husband, Jack Archer, with whom she ran The Bull, succumbed to alcoholism.

Then, her second husband, Jack Woolley, with whom she intended to share a long and peaceful retirement developed Alzheimer’s. The slow-burn of his descent from mild forgetfulness into confusion and terror was heartbreaking. Peggy’s tenderness and anguish as she cared for him were made all the more poignant because the storyline mirrored that of the actress’s own spouse, Roger, who had died of the disease.

June Spencer with Arnold Peters, who played her second husband Jack Woolley in The Archers - PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Little wonder, then, that the plot – which played out over many years – was widely applauded for its sensitivity and accuracy. It was quite brave then, of the series producers to stick to their guns and ensure that prickly, complicated Peggy was neither softened nor beatified in the wake of yet another tragedy. She remained ineffably unreadable, uncompromisingly herself. Not necessarily likeable, but as a member of the generation who still vividly remembered the war, she set more store by her own instincts than the opinions of anyone else. And as for her extraordinary, affectionate bond with the malign Hilda Ogden, that too was impenetrable. Nobody knew how or why, but in Peggy’s formidable presence she became an absolute pussy cat.