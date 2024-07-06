Fearne Cotton copies the Beckhams by recreating wedding

Fearne Cotton and husband Jesse Wood have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by taking a leaf out of the Beckhams' book.

Cotton and Wood wed in 2014 and now have two children together, with the couple celebrating a decade of marriage on Friday (July 5).

To mark the occasion, the happy couple posed for a series of photos in the same outfits they wore on their original big day, emulating the decision made by David and Victoria Beckham as they celebrated their own anniversary.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Related: Best streaming services UK 2024

"If its good enough for the Beckhams," wrote Cotton on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair in their garden. "It's our wedding anniversary too. 10 years today. And we are back in our wedding outfits (not purple) and @jessejameswood can't locate the shoes."

The post received a warm response from friends and followers, with one commenting: "Awwwww you two ❤️!!! Congratulations my darlings! PS wish I could still get in a dress I wore 10 years ago. PPS LOVE your hair and love you!!! ❤️".

"Congratulations 🥂 on 10 years in love together 😍 Here's to all the years still to come 🥰", wrote a second follower, with a third adding: "Happy Anni kids".

Related: Celebrity Juice's Fearne Cotton hits back at trolls over body-shaming

Cotton, who was a team captain on panel show Celebrity Juice, made her name presenting on Top of the Pops and BBC Radio 1, but revealed in 2022 that she had no immediate plans to return to live radio.

"I would not sleep the night before - I'd have a panic attack before," she explained of her decision to leave. "I'd probably be fine when I'm on air, it's just the bit before that I can't get myself through with ease. I feel a level of frustration because it's a job I learned for 25 years and I know I can do really well."

You Might Also Like