Fears of growing legionnaires’ disease outbreak as 22 cases confirmed across Melbourne

Victoria’s health minister, Mary-Anne Thomas, has described the legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Melbourne as ‘concerning’. Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP

At least 22 people across Melbourne have contracted legionnaires’ disease – and most of them have been admitted to hospital – with health authorities fearing an outbreak that began on Friday will continue to spread.

There have been “multiple admissions” to intensive care units already due to “severe community acquired pneumonia” as a result of the outbreak, Victoria’s chief health officer, Dr Clare Looker, said in a statement.

Along with the 22 confirmed cases, another six people were suspected to have contracted the disease in recent days, with the health department warning those displaying symptoms should see urgent medical care. Legionnaires’ disease can cause chest infections, fevers, chills and aches.

The health department has been investigating the cause of the outbreak, including by testing local cooling towers.

“All cases have visited or reside in metropolitan Melbourne,” Looker said in the statement.

“Those most at risk are adults aged over 40 years, especially people with other medical conditions or immune compromise, or who smoke.

“People who develop symptoms should seek urgent medical care.”

The state’s health minister, Mary-Anne Thomas, said authorities were yet to identify the source of the outbreak, which she described as “concerning”.

“Investigations are under way to properly understand the cause of the outbreak,” she told reporters outside parliament on Tuesday.

“But right now, it’s really important that people that are experiencing a chest infection, fever, chills and so on, seek medical attention and speak with their general practitioner.

People can contract legionnaires’ disease by breathing in contaminated dust or water vapour.

An outbreak of the disease occurred in Sydney in December and January, with at least 10 cases confirmed.