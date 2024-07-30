Fears of growing legionnaires’ disease outbreak as 22 cases confirmed across Melbourne

Benita Kolovos Victorian state correspondent
·1 min read
<span>Victoria’s health minister, Mary-Anne Thomas, has described the legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Melbourne as ‘concerning’.</span><span>Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP</span>
Victoria’s health minister, Mary-Anne Thomas, has described the legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Melbourne as ‘concerning’.Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP

At least 22 people across Melbourne have contracted legionnaires’ disease – and most of them have been admitted to hospital – with health authorities fearing an outbreak that began on Friday will continue to spread.

There have been “multiple admissions” to intensive care units already due to “severe community acquired pneumonia” as a result of the outbreak, Victoria’s chief health officer, Dr Clare Looker, said in a statement.

Along with the 22 confirmed cases, another six people were suspected to have contracted the disease in recent days, with the health department warning those displaying symptoms should see urgent medical care. Legionnaires’ disease can cause chest infections, fevers, chills and aches.

The health department has been investigating the cause of the outbreak, including by testing local cooling towers.

“All cases have visited or reside in metropolitan Melbourne,” Looker said in the statement.

“Those most at risk are adults aged over 40 years, especially people with other medical conditions or immune compromise, or who smoke.

“People who develop symptoms should seek urgent medical care.”

Related: Legionnaires’ disease: Sydney outbreak reaches 10 cases as authorities search for source

The state’s health minister, Mary-Anne Thomas, said authorities were yet to identify the source of the outbreak, which she described as “concerning”.

“Investigations are under way to properly understand the cause of the outbreak,” she told reporters outside parliament on Tuesday.

“But right now, it’s really important that people that are experiencing a chest infection, fever, chills and so on, seek medical attention and speak with their general practitioner.

People can contract legionnaires’ disease by breathing in contaminated dust or water vapour.

An outbreak of the disease occurred in Sydney in December and January, with at least 10 cases confirmed.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Teen left wheelchair-bound due to painful condition dubbed "suicide disease"

    A once-active teen has been left wheelchair-bound after spontaneously developing a painful condition dubbed "suicide disease". Izzy Clements, 14, had just started in year eight when she found herself experiencing headaches and sickness - which grew so severe she lost 10kg in two weeks. Doctors couldn't work out what was wrong for months - then Izzy, a once-keen gymnast, dancer and horse rider, grew weaker and began suffering with leg pain. The teen, from Leicester, had to drop out of school and ended up in a wheelchair due to the constant pain that was so severe it would even cause panic attacks. Eventually doctors questioned if she had complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) - dubbed the "suicide disease" as the pain has previously driven patients to attempt to take their own lives. Fundraiser for Izzy's treatment: https://gofund.me/795d6cb3

  • Health Matters: Health Canada recalling various multivitamins and supplements

    Health Canada is recalling various multivitamins and supplements sold under a variety of brand names due to a potential presence of metal fibers. Products made by Kirkland Signature, Life, Option Plus, Equate, and Natural Factors among others are all included in the recall warning. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 29, 2024.

  • There is no help – final message of woman with ME

    Edina Slayter-Engelsman returned to The Netherlands to end the “unbearable suffering” of living with ME.

  • North Korean officials seek medicines for Kim's obesity-related health problems, Seoul says

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has regained weight and appears to have obesity-related health problems such as high blood pressure and diabetes, and his officials are looking for new medicines abroad to treat them, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Monday.

  • Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death revealed: What to know about COPD, risk factors and symptoms

    The 56-year-old singer died on July 26, 2023 after she was found unresponsive in her London home.

  • Blood tests for Alzheimer's may be coming to your doctor's office. Here's what to know

    WASHINGTON (AP) — New blood tests could help doctors diagnose Alzheimer’s disease faster and more accurately, researchers reported Sunday – but some appear to work far better than others.

  • Health Canada warning of incorrect dosing information in take-home naloxone kits

    Health Canada is warning of incorrect dosing information on naloxone take-home kits from Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd, which could impact the efficacy of the treatment.

  • 9 Fast Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt McDonald's

    McDonald's has a few recalls in its past due to contaminated food -- one case was so serious that several employees did prison time for their mistake!

  • Teen girl, man taken to hospital after stabbing in Waterloo

    A 13-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man continue to recover after they were stabbed in uptown Waterloo on Friday night.Police say officers were called to the area of the Ion station in Waterloo Public Square at 10:30 p.m. ET for reports of an altercation.They found the 28-year-old man, who was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The girl was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The suspect is described as being a male in his teens w

  • Mum says sleep apnoea 'could be fatal' if she didn't have breathing machine

    A mum who suffers from sleep apnoea says her condition is so bad it "could be fatal if left untreated" and has to wear breathing apparatus to bed every night. Anya Taylor, 46, has suffered from the potentially fatal condition - which is when your breathing stops and starts while you sleep - for more than 20 years. It caused her snoring to be so bad her husband, Paul, 54, compared her to a steam train. Anya now sleeps with a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine every night - which she wears over her face and helps keep her airways open. She says if she doesn’t use it she wakes up feeling "hungover" - with symptoms including excessive tiredness during the day, a heavy headache, and brain fog.

  • Beef Served At Montana Restaurants Implicated In Deadly E. Coli Outbreak

    An E.coli outbreak that has resulted in at least one death has been linked to beef eaten at multiple Montana Restaurants. Here's what we know.

  • The chronic disease that's surprisingly common among most Olympic athletes

    An extra challenge for many elite sportsmen and women at the Paris 2024 Olympics? Handling a chronic lung disease.

  • SC COVID cases are spiking this summer. Here’s why

    COVID cases in South Carolina have been spiking this summer. Here’s what to know.

  • USDA moves to limit salmonella in raw poultry products

    The Agriculture Department on Monday announced plans to limit salmonella in poultry products in the U.S., a proposal that officials say will keep contaminated meat off store shelves and lead to fewer illnesses. Under the proposed new rule, poultry companies would have to keep salmonella levels under a certain threshold and test for the presence of six particularly sickening forms of the bacteria, three found in turkey and three in chicken. The poultry industry has made progress in reducing the amount of salmonella in its products over the past three decades, said Dr. Emilio Esteban, USDA undersecretary for food safety.

  • COVID virus is ‘widespread’ in wildlife - here’s what that means

    Some animals showed previously unseen viral mutations, which researchers warn could lead to changes that could impact humans.

  • Man detained and knife seized after ‘multiple stabbings’

    Emergency services were called to the ‘major incident’ at a property on Hart Street, Southport, at about 11.50am on Monday.

  • Alzheimer’s blood test catches 90% of early dementia cases, study finds

    Blood tests that can detect 90% of Alzheimer’s cases could revolutionize access to Alzheimer’s treatment, studies say.

  • High Court judge in the UK upholds the government ban on puberty blockers

    LONDON (AP) — A High Court judge on Monday upheld the British government's emergency ban on puberty blockers, saying a study that found “very substantial risks and very narrow benefits” of the treatment supported the restriction as potentially being harmful.

  • Study finds COVID-19 virus widespread in U.S. wildlife

    The virus responsible for COVID-19 was detected in six common backyard species, including deer mice, opossums, raccoons, groundhogs, cottontail rabbits and red bats.

  • Weekly Roundup on the Cannabis Sector & Psychedelic Sector

    Key Takeaways; Cannabis Sector Tilray’s is expanding in Europe with new milestones in Germany and Portugal. Glass House Brands celebrated court victory with dismissal of Catalyst lawsuit GrowGeneration announced revenue growth amidst store closures. Key Takeaways; Psychedelic Sector Awakn provide updates on a new chemical entity patent portfolio. Compass Pathways received ‘outperform’ rating from RBC. […]