Fears shop closures could create 'ghost town'

Keel Row Shopping Centre in Blyth is set to close after it is redeveloped

A town centre could become a "ghost town" if shops are not persuaded to stay, opposition councillors have claimed.

Labour representatives on Northumberland County Council warned that businesses in Blyth may leave for good if footfall continues to decline.

The Conservative-run council is developing new education, innovation and leisure facilities in the town, but local shop owners have said the work is driving customers away.

A council spokesperson said Blyth would be an "enviable market town again" once the developments are completed.

The developments are taking place at Keel Row Shopping Centre, which was acquired by the council in July.

Joanne Trewick, 57, owns a clothing shop in Market Square called ImpressU and said construction work had led to fewer customers walking through the door.

Joanne Trewick said fencing around the development had put people off coming to Blyth

She said: "I had a really good summer trade but as soon as the fences went up at the beginning of September my trade decreased quite considerably."

Ms Trewick said she was concerned about the future of her business, and was working to transfer her stock online.

"I will try and keep the shop open for as long as I can but at the end of the day if takings keep going down I won't be able to sustain it," she added.

Speaking at a recent council meeting, Labour councillor Anna Watson said that clothing retailer Bonmarché was closing its Blyth shop due to Keel Row shutting down.

She accused the council of not doing enough to keep businesses in the town.

“I can see the long-term vision, but I worry that there will be nothing left by then," she said.

"We could become a ghost town.”

The council said that businesses in the area, including Market Place, have remained open for business and have been promoted by the council.

Additional lighting was also installed in the area following feedback from local businesses.

A spokesman for the council added: “Blyth really will be an enviable market town again, once developments reach completion.

“Tenants at Keel Row Shopping Centre have been kept informed at every stage and the county council is working with all affected parties to provide support and to see if they can relocate in the town centre wherever possible, should they wish to do so, and offer support to employees."

