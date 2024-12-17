A feast for Christmas Eve: Nima Safaei's swordfish and seafood linguine

In southern Italy, the celebration of Christmas Eve is marked by the tradition of La Vigilia (the Vigil). Many observe the religious custom of avoiding meat on the holy evening and indulge in a meal rich in seafood to mark it. This speciality dish of seafood linguine, enhanced with swordfish, is perfect for the occasion.

Seafood linguine is an absolute favourite dish served at my restaurants 40 Dean Street and 64 Old Compton Street; it’s a celebration of the sea and the wonderful things it provides.

To make it even more special for this time of year, the dish is elevated with seasonal ingredients, including both delicate saffron and rich swordfish. Both add a luxurious touch.

Cherry tomatoes offer a burst of sweetness, while zesty notes from lemon and orange brighten the dish. Toasted pine nuts provide a delightful crunch, and then fresh herbs of parsley and basil give an aromatic freshness, tying everything together. Together, these create a wonderfully vibrant dish, one I think is perfect for sharing. And well, what else is there at Christmas? But I’m getting soppy now. I’ll cut to the chase.

(Luke Santilli Photography)

Ingredients

400g linguine

150g swordfish steak, cut into 1-2cm cubes

200g prawns (peeled and deveined)

200g mussels (cleaned and debearded)

200g clams (cleaned)

200g squid (cleaned and sliced into rings)

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

100ml extra virgin olive oil

150ml dry white wine

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 orange

150g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 pinch of saffron threads

Fresh parsley and basil, chopped (for garnish)

Toasted pine nuts (for garnish)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the linguine according to packet’s instructions, until al dente. Keep a cup of pasta water for later, then drain and set aside. In a large pan, heat olive oil over a medium heat. Add the swordfish cubes to the pan first, sautéing for a couple of minutes until they are lightly browned on all sides. Add minced garlic and red pepper flakes, sautéing for one minute until fragrant. Remove them from the pan and set aside temporarily to avoid overcooking. Soak the saffron in a tablespoon of warm water and set aside, ready to add later! Add the squid in and cook for one to two minutes. After this, add prawns, mussels, clams, and cherry tomatoes. Pour in the white wine and add the saffron water. Cover the pan and cook for about five or six minutes, or until the mussels and clams open and the seafood is cooked. Discard any unopened shells, as this means they’re not to be eaten. Add the cooked linguine to the pan, tossing gently to combine. Add lemon juice and both zests, and season with salt and pepper. If the mixture is too dry, add the cup of pasta water (as needed); this helps combine everything. Garnish with chopped parsley, basil, and toasted pine nuts, and then serve. I also like to add an extra drizzle of olive oil, as I think it makes the seafood sing!

Nima Safaei is the proprietor of 40 Dean Street and 64 Old Compton Street; fortydeanstreet.com / 64oldcomptonstreet.com