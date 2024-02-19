Feb 18. FORECAST: Temperatures on the rise

Local Journalism Initiative

When Caroline Girbeau Vincent peeked through her curtains after hearing a strange noise outside her Deep Cove home Saturday evening, the last thing she expected to witness was four cougars slinking across her backyard. She had heard talk of the four felines lurking in the area, but never thought she would see them in the flesh on her own Lockehaven Place property – especially not at 7 p.m. on a weekend evening. “I was a bit scared, it was really early. There’s still kids in backyards at that tim