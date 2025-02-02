Feb. 2 Northern California Forecast | How long will the rain last?
Tamara Berg breaks down the forecast in northern California for Feb. 2 at 7 a.m.
Officials in California have revealed that President Donald Trump nearly flooded the region’s farms when his administration tried to send an excessive amount of water south, a feat he bragged about on Friday. “Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!” Trump gloated in a Truth Social post. Over the last month, the president has often pushed for more water to be directed to southern California to help fight
The illness is tough to avoid once someone in your house gets sick.
"They moved her room three times. Each transfer was $4,337..."
"Essential oils smell good. That's all they're good for. They can't replace medicine, vaccines, or healthcare."
TROY, Mich. (AP) — A pressurized oxygen chamber exploded Friday, killing a 5-year-old patient and injuring his mother at a suburban Detroit medical facility.
"After 30 years of abusive behavior from a kid who sucked all of the oxygen from the room, I made my peace with the fact that I could do no more, that being a parent did not obligate me to take abuse from an adult child, and that he needs a level of professional help that he doesn't want and I can't make happen."
"This absolutely ages you; I look haunted."
"One thing from the '70s is that these were fairly common. You could go to many restaurants and just order it as a meal."
I'm way under.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers just opened up two California dams. A spokesperson says the flows are 'controlled' and being coordinated with local officials.
A pregnant woman is feeling stuck after her mother-in-law pushed back on her 'no overnight visitors' rule
The bear, affectionately known by neighbors as Barry, was ultimately lured into a trap with apples, peanut butter and rotisserie chicken
Groundhog or not, winter is here to stay for a while longer yet
In the first serious fallout from President Donald Trump's early actions against offshore wind power, oil and gas giant Shell is walking away from a major project off the coast of New Jersey.
Down in Florida, a former Drug Enforcement Agency officer is going away for a long time after admitting to swapping bricks of seized cocaine with 3D-printed decoys. Wait, what? As the Associated Press reports, former Florida police officer and ex-DEA agent James Hickox has been sentenced to at least 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to not only stealing drugs and cash seized during the course of his duties, but also replacing them with fake versions he made with a 3D printer.
The first snowfall of the season at the sea level in B.C. will be highly impactful this weekend for the Lower Mainland and parts of eastern Vancouver Island
Here's how to tell if it's safe for your pup or if you should try an alternative.
Here is how the latest drama is unfolding behind the scenes at “It Ends With Us.”
Lockheed Martin unveils F-16 to be sent to Bulgaria
With snowfall increasing on the B.C. South Coast Sunday, motorists are urged to take extra care on the roads if they have to travel anywhere. Upwards of 25 cm of snowfall are expected for parts of the region