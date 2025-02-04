February 2025 games: upcoming releases for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and PC

2025 in gaming starts properly in February.

Sure, January had a few tasty morsels, such as Dynasty Warriors Origins, the PC release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and, on January 31, Citizen Sleeper 2. But February? It’s a big one.

Millions of folks have been waiting years for three games: Civilization VII, Monster Hunter Wilds and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Xbox fans get a (for now) important exclusive with Avowed, from the makers of The Outer Worlds and Fallout: New Vegas.

And that isn’t even all of the big hitters coming this month.

Here’s a quick look at all of February’s major game releases, in date order:

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

February 4

This role-playing adventure sees you play a character who isn’t a hero but an ordinary guy living in the 15th-century Kingdom of Bohemia. We get to slip into the role of Henry, just like the 2018 original.

But, sorry folks, all the progress you made in the first game gets wiped out. The struggle to vague competence is all part of the immersion here, as you trudge through what looks like a fantasy world. But there is no magic or dragons here.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is also a much larger adventure than the original. A true epic.

Coming to Xbox Series, PS5, PC

Civilization VII

February 11

Roughly eight and a half years after Civilization VI, the successor is finally here. Reviews are out and, well, Civilization VII has had a bit of a shaky reception.

Some say it’s just as good as ever, with that classic “one more round” moreishness intact. Other reviewers say this latest edition has been streamlined slightly too much for its own good. But as with any Civilization game, this one will develop over the months and years as updates and DLC upgrades appear.

Coming to playstation-4">PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series consoles, Xbox One, Switch and PC

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

February 14

The remastered package of the first three Tomb Raider games was quite a smash. It made those aged classics seem palatable without changing too much.

This second instalment puts the next three — The Last Revelation, Chronicles and The Angel of Darkness — under the remaster spotlight. It might also give these titles a fresh chance for those who’ve turned their noses up at these middle-era releases. When they arrived, some felt Tomb Raider had become a bit stale.

Coming to PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series consoles, Xbox, PC and Switch

PGA Tour 2K25

February 18

2025 brings another round of the PGA Tour, following 2023’s 2K23. Publisher 2K says this instalment introduces refreshed “real-feel” EvoSwing play mechanics.

Changing up a fundamental of this series is a bold move. But there’s some discussion about how much changes this year, or whether we’re looking at a visually tweaked version of a familiar system. How different do you want your golf game to feel?

Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles and PC

Avowed

February 18

This month’s big Xbox (and PC) only release, Avowed, comes from Obsidian Entertainment, the developer of The Outer Worlds. And apparently, it’s set in the same universe as another of its game series, Pillars of Eternity.

Avowed is a first-person role-playing adventure set in a vibrant fantasy world. Watch a trailer and it doesn’t feel or look much like Skyrim. But if you’re wishing away the years just so you can play the next Elder Scrolls game, this is unlikely to be a poor stopgap. It’s expected to take 20-30 hours to finish, with a more focused and distilled experience than you get with plenty of open-world adventures.

Coming to Xbox Series consoles and PC

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

February 18

Have you ever enjoyed a Life is Strange game? Pay attention to Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, made by some folks behind that series.

Expect an emotional story centred on intense friendships and a big, old mystery. It’s set in the 90s, and features “four high school girls as they forge bonds through their growing friendship, their punk band, and an unexplained event that will forever change their lives.”

Episodic adventures like this used to come in, typically, five chapters. But Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is split into two parts, the second coming out on April 15. It was meant to land just a month after the first, but more time in the oven was needed.

Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles and PC

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

February 21

From a distance, the Like a Dragon series may seem like a serious tale of Japanese gangsters. But the real appeal is the silly factor, which Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii fully leans into.

You play as Maxima Goro, a secondary playable character in Yakuza 0 and Kiwami 2. As well as the usual on-the-ground fighting, you can expect ship-versus-ship combat. And the game reuses the Hawaii environment from 2024’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Coming to PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series consoles, Xbox One and PC

Monster Hunter Wilds

February 28

Time really has flown. It has been four years since Monster Hunter Rise and a whopping seven since Monster Hunter World, which this new instalment feels like more of a follow-up to. Don’t know the drill? The Monster Hunter games see you track down and kill giant creatures roaming the land.

This one is, suitably enough, likely to be a monster hit. Its beta, which took place in November 2024, peaked at almost half a million concurrent players on Steam.

Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles and PC