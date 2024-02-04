February 3 local sports recap
Highlights from basketball and hockey plus an update on high school wrestling.
MONTREAL — Injuries have plagued Sean Monahan's career, but the Winnipeg Jets are confident in his ability to stay healthy. The Montreal Canadiens traded Monahan to the Jets on Friday in exchange for a first-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff downplayed concerns about Monahan's durability, saying that every player faces the possibility of injury. "Players get injured that's the nature of the game," he said. "You
TORONTO — Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday. The winners will share a US$1-million prize. Matthews, who picked a roster that included Toronto teammates Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly
TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night, taking home the $1 million prize while showing once again why he is considered the best hockey player in the world. The reigning and three-time MVP dominated the competition he helped the league and players union revive after thinking in previous years it had gotten “a little gimmicky, a little out there.” With his assist, it went back to the basics, and McDavid was dominant. "I thought it was a fun event," McDav
12 -year -old Sawyer Nicholson from Stouffville, Ont., is proving you’re never too young to start breaking world records. Last year, Nicholson broke the world record for the fastest 5K for her age group. She is currently on the Durham Dragons track team, working to beat her own personal bests. Traveling from Durham to Boston, to Philadelphia and Hawaii, the sky is the limit for this young runner. Emma Convey reports.
Lewis Hamilton surprised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff when he broke the news over breakfast that he was leaving the F1 team for Ferrari but there is “no grudge” between them, Wolff said Friday. Wolff said he had heard rumors that Hamilton might leave but didn't know for sure until the F1 great confirmed it in a meeting over breakfast on Wednesday at Wolff's home in Oxford, England. Hamilton is leaving Mercedes at the end of the upcoming season to join Ferrari for 2025 in a move announced Thursday.
Instead of facing Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will likely face The Rock at WrestleMania, and people aren't thrilled.
Auston Matthews and his Toronto Maple Leafs teammates soaked in the spotlight of NHL All-Star Weekend as the hometown fan favorites, and they gave the crowd the ending it wanted. Matthews scored twice, including a game winner, and had an assist to beat reigning MVP Connor McDavid’s team 7-4 in the final of the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday. Matthews, the U.S.-born face of Canada's richest franchise who last summer re-signed to stay in Toronto through 2028, was named MVP.
