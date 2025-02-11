February blues? There's a bright side to this month

Winter is not over just yet, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

February brings longer days and shorter nights. The increase in daylight occurs steadily, with the amount of brightness gained depending on your region.

By the end of the month, Vancouver and Winnipeg will see just over an hour and 30 minutes more daylight. Edmonton and Saskatoon will gain over an hour and 40 minutes, while Toronto, Quebec City, and St. John’s will gain slightly less than their western counterparts. However, northern parts of Canada will experience impressive increases in daylight hours.

Sunlight can boost vitamin D levels and contribute to an overall better mood. If this hasn’t cured your winter blues yet, take heart—temperatures are rising too!

Western Canada February temperature progress

Calgary, for example, could see temperatures above freezing by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Winnipeg and Regina typically remain in the negative single digits.

On average, Ottawa gains nearly 4 degrees of warmth, while Halifax may see an increase of one degree.

So, enjoy the rest of winter and make the most of the longer days ahead.

