Fed-Up Ex-Republican National Committee Chair Shares His Massive Election Frustration

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, on Monday expressed his frustration at close 2024 election polls that continue to put Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and GOP rival Donald Trump neck and neck in the race, even as Trump ramps up his divisive rhetoric.

“I don’t know what else to say to my fellow Americans. I really don’t. I’m tired of trying to explain the obvious. I’m tired of trying to help you understand what the man is telling you he’s going to do,” Steele, who has called out the former president on multiple occasions, told MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera.

Steele continued, “I don’t know what else to say at this point. Y’all see the stuff. You had four years. You saw what happened. There was Jan 6., you seemed to care about that and now you’re like, ‘Oh, let’s go back to that, that’s OK.’”

“The American people have to decide what kind of country they want,” he added, saying Trump is “telling you what he is going to give you.”

“I don’t know what else to say on it at this point,” Steele admitted.

Watch the video here:

