Federal agents seize $33 million worth of cocaine on Puerto Rican island popular with tourists

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents on Wednesday seized $33 million worth of cocaine aboard a boat that was trying to smuggle the drug into the tiny Puerto Rican island of Vieques, according to officials.

More than 3,600 pounds (1,670 kilograms) were confiscated in the pre-dawn hours after unidentified people aboard the boat beached it and fled the area, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Vieques is located just east of Puerto Rico and is a popular tourist destination.

The seizure comes just days after U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Puerto Rico police seized more than $5 million worth of cocaine aboard a boat near the western coastal town of Rincon. More than 580 pounds (260 kilograms) were confiscated, and two U.S. citizens were arrested on Sunday, officials said.

Puerto Rico has long served as a transit point for drugs being smuggled into the U.S. mainland and Europe.

The Associated Press