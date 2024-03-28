Federal Court orders revisions to deal between Ottawa and Métis Nation of Alberta

EDMONTON — The Federal Court is ordering Ottawa to make changes to a self-government deal it struck with the Métis Nation of Alberta.

The court says the deal too broadly defines who it applies to and was made without consulting two other Métis groups in the province.

The decision strikes down offending portions of the agreement and orders the federal government to go back and consult with the Fort McKay Métis Nation and the Métis Settlements General Council.

Jason Madden, lawyer for the Métis Nation of Alberta, says the overall deal remains in place.

It brings the group under federal legislation that gives Indigenous governments control over family and child welfare and allows it control over membership.

Lawyer Jeff Langlois, who represents Fort McKay, says the decision allows his client to pursue its own path to self-government outside the control of the Métis Nation of Alberta.

He says his client plans to seek that recognition in talks the court has ordered Ottawa to open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press