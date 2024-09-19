Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by half point
San Diegans hoping to buy a home were excited Wednesday when the Federal Reserve announced it was cutting interest rates by half a point.
Some say the stock is worth only $1.50 a share.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Trump Media & Technology Group Corp breached an agreement with Patrick Orlando's ARC Global and the fund must receive more than half a million additional shares before a lock-up on insider sales expires on Thursday, a Delaware judge has ruled. However, Lori Will of the Court of Chancery also ruled against ARC on breach of fiduciary duty claims and said Orlando was owed far fewer shares than he sought for his work on the deal that led to Trump Media becoming a public company. Trump, the former president and current Republican candidate for the White House, owns about 57% of Trump Media stock.
The ghost of claims past.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes edged lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kicked off its efforts to prevent a recession with a bigger-than-usual cut to interest rates.
OTTAWA — Inflation finally hit the Bank of Canada's two per cent target in August after a tumultuous battle with skyrocketing price growth, raising the odds of larger interest rate cuts in the coming months.
TORONTO — In buying out Bell's ownership share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Rogers Communication is going all-in.
"The equity markets have remained resilient, particularly favoring value and dividend-paying stocks this quarter. This inclination may gain momentum as the Fed begins to implement rate cuts."
A 30% decline in the stock market would "almost guarantee" a recession, which is one reason why Fed put is back on, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
NEW YORK (AP) — For all the debate about just how rich former President Donald Trump is, one thing is clear: His ownership stake in Trump Media & Technology Group makes him a billionaire.
The Canadian market has climbed 2.7% over the last week and is up 16% over the past 12 months, with earnings forecast to grow by 15% annually. In this thriving environment, growth companies with significant insider ownership can offer compelling opportunities for investors seeking alignment between management and shareholder interests.