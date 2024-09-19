Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by half point

Reuters

WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Trump Media & Technology Group Corp breached an agreement with Patrick Orlando's ARC Global and the fund must receive more than half a million additional shares before a lock-up on insider sales expires on Thursday, a Delaware judge has ruled. However, Lori Will of the Court of Chancery also ruled against ARC on breach of fiduciary duty claims and said Orlando was owed far fewer shares than he sought for his work on the deal that led to Trump Media becoming a public company. Trump, the former president and current Republican candidate for the White House, owns about 57% of Trump Media stock.