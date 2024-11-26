Federal investigators seek records from Evolv, firm behind NYC’s subway weapons scanners

Federal investigators in Manhattan are seeking records from Evolv Technologies, the controversial manufacturer of weapon detectors used by Mayor Adams’ administration as part of several pilot programs, the Daily News has learned.

The Massachusetts-based tech firm disclosed in a mandatory U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing last week that it received “a voluntary document request” on Nov. 1 from Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams’ office.

Evolv’s filing didn’t specify what particular records the feds are seeking. It’s also unclear what probe the federal request to Evolv was issued in connection with. A Williams spokesman declined to comment late Monday, and Evolv reps didn’t immediately respond to messages.

The company is “continuing to cooperate” with that probe and several other ongoing investigations it faces, Evolv said in the filing.

Evolv announced in October it had discovered as part of an internal review some of its employees “engaged in misconduct” during business deals pertaining to “extra-contractual terms” that caused its revenue figures to look bloated. The company has since fired its CEO and chief financial officer, while declining to elaborate on the specifics of the misconduct at hand.

In its new SEC filing, Evolv revealed its continuing internal review has found some of its “senior finance and accounting personnel” knew as early as this past July about the conditions that preempted the misconduct, but did not raise alarm.

Seperately, the company is facing a Federal Trade Commission probe into allegations it has been dishonest with investors and customers about what their detection tech is capable of.

Evolv is also facing scrutiny from the city Department of Investigation over its dealings with the Adams administration, including what sort of vetting City Hall did of the company before allowing it to deploy its weapons detection technology in several settings.

The city has used Evolv scanners in at least three pilot programs since 2022, most notably in a trial in the subways in which straphangers passed through the machines at turnstiles. The city is still reviewing the results of that trial.

The latest investigative request fielded by Evolv from Williams’ office came just a few days before the election of incoming President Donald Trump, who has since announced he’s seeking to replace Williams with corporate lawyer Jay Clayton. Williams announced Monday he would step down before Trump took office.

Williams’ office indicted the mayor in September and is continuing to conduct multiple corruption investigations into top Adams administration officials. It’s not clear whether Evolv is facing any scrutiny related to those cases.